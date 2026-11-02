MENAFN - GetNews)"A nurse practitioner at Better Body Connection reviews lab results with a patient to design a personalized muscle loss treatment in Des Plaines, IL, focusing on rebuilding strength and addressing sarcopenia."Better Body Connection, a nurse practitioner-led clinic in Des Plaines, Illinois, offers a lab-guided approach for patients concerned about gradual muscle loss and declining strength. Providers evaluate nutrient absorption, metabolic function, inflammation, recovery, and sleep, then build individualized plans with scheduled follow-up for residents of the northwest suburbs.

DES PLAINES, IL - November 02, 2026 - Better Body Connection, a nurse practitioner-led clinic on East Dempster Street, provides a structured, lab-guided approach for patients concerned about gradual muscle loss and declining strength. As part of its muscle loss treatment in Des Plaines, IL, providers review each patient's history, symptoms, and biomarkers, then look at factors that can affect lean muscle, including nutrient absorption, metabolic function, inflammation, recovery, and sleep. Each patient receives an individualized plan with scheduled check-ins, giving residents of the northwest suburbs a clearer way to understand and address muscle weakness over time.

When Exercise Alone Isn't Enough

Muscle loss rarely happens overnight. Many people notice it first in small ways: grocery bags feel heavier, stairs take more effort, a workout that used to feel routine leaves them sore for days, or a physical job becomes harder to get through. Over time, those changes can affect balance, energy, and the ability to stay active.

The clinical term for significant, progressive loss of muscle mass and strength is sarcopenia. Medical organizations increasingly recognize it as a condition worth identifying early, because muscle supports mobility, metabolism, and long-term independence.

Patients in Des Plaines and surrounding communities such as Park Ridge, Mount Prospect, Niles, and Glenview often come to the clinic after trying to fix the problem on their own. Many still lift weights, walk, or play recreational sports, and many have already increased their protein intake. When strength keeps slipping anyway, they want to understand why, and they want answers that do not depend on guesswork.

How the Evaluation Works

Better Body Connection's muscle loss treatment in Des Plaines, IL, starts with a detailed consultation. A nurse practitioner reviews the patient's health history, training habits, diet, sleep, work demands, and the specific changes they have noticed. When appropriate, in-office lab testing helps identify biomarkers related to nutrition, metabolic health, and inflammation that may affect how muscle is maintained and repaired.

Providers then build an individualized plan. Depending on the findings, it may include nutritional adjustments, guidance on recovery and sleep, recommendations to support training, and metabolic and nutritional support aimed at preserving lean muscle. Follow-up visits are scheduled from the start so providers can track progress and adjust the plan as needed.

Key elements of the clinic's muscle weakness treatment include:



A one-on-one evaluation of symptoms, habits, and health history

Lab testing that helps identify possible contributing factors

Metabolic and nutritional support focused on lean muscle

Practical guidance on recovery, sleep, and activity Scheduled check-ins to monitor progress and adjust the plan

Results vary from person to person, and the clinic does not promise specific outcomes. The goal is to give patients a clearer picture of what may be contributing to their muscle loss and a structured, measurable way to respond.

“We hear the same thing from a lot of people. They say, 'I'm doing everything right, and I'm still getting weaker,'” said Lawrence Cabatu, NP-C, founder of Better Body Connection.“Usually there's more going on than protein and workouts. It might be how they're absorbing nutrients, how they're sleeping, or how much inflammation they're carrying. Our job is to look at the whole picture, explain what the labs are telling us, and give them something practical they can work with.”

Provider-Led Care With Ongoing Follow-Up

What sets the clinic's sarcopenia treatment apart is continuity. The same nurse practitioner team handles evaluation, monitoring, and adjustments, so patients do not have to start over with a new provider at each visit. Consultations are included as part of ongoing care, and lab results are explained in plain language.

The clinic is about half a mile west of Lutheran General Hospital and close to the I-294 East Dempster exit, which makes it accessible for patients traveling from across the northwest suburbs. Patients looking for a Des Plaines muscle loss clini can find directions online. On-site parking and Saturday hours make it easier for working patients to keep regular appointments.

“Muscle is something you rebuild slowly, and it takes consistency on both sides,” said Meljun Gomez, NP-C, founder of Better Body Connection.“We set expectations early. This isn't a quick fix. We check in, look at what's changing, and adjust. Patients appreciate having someone who knows their history and is paying attention to their progress.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Better Body Connection is accepting new patients from Des Plaines and nearby communities. Residents interested in muscle loss treatment in Des Plaines, I can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone. During the first visit, a nurse practitioner discusses the patient's goals, symptoms, and daily habits, reviews whether lab testing is appropriate, and outlines next steps.

The clinic operates on a direct-pay model and accepts HSA and FSA payments. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, with Sunday and after-hours visits by appointment.

About Better Body Connection

Better Body Connection is a nurse practitioner-led wellness clinic located in Des Plaines, Illinois. Founded by Lawrence Cabatu, NP-C, and Meljun Gomez, NP-C, the practice provides muscle loss treatment in Des Plaines, IL, along with in-house lab testing, individualized wellness care, and non-surgical options for chronic joint and muscle pain. Better Body Connection is committed to giving patients in Des Plaines and the surrounding northwest suburbs lab-guided, provider-led care with consistent follow-up.