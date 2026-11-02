Edpath Family Education Advisors Continues To Offer Education Advisory In The Greater Nashville Area For Parents Of Struggling Students

MENAFN - GetNews)"An advisor from EdPath Family Education Advisors guides a high school student and parent through education advisory and ACT test prep in Greater Nashville"EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to offer education advisory and ACT test prep services across the Greater Nashville area, supporting students who need additional academic assistance. Serving families throughout Middle Tennessee, EdPath provides personalized guidance to help parents identify priorities, navigate college readiness, and build student confidence through structured goal-setting, test strategies, and academic planning.

PEGRAM, Tenn. - November 02, 2026 - EdPath Family Education Advisors continues to offer education advisory in the greater Nashville area for parents whose students need additional academic support to reach the same opportunities as their peers. The organization works with families across Middle Tennessee, helping them understand their options, set realistic goals, and prepare students for important milestones such as the ACT.

For many parents, the path from a struggling semester to college readiness is not obvious. Students who have fallen behind in a subject, lost confidence, or lacked access to extra help can face a steeper climb toward admission and scholarship opportunities. EdPath Family Education Advisors focuses on helping those families find a clear starting point.

Parents in Nashville and surrounding communities often describe feeling overwhelmed when a student begins to fall behind. They may not know whom to ask, which resources are worth their time, or how today's grades and test scores connect to future college options. Without a trusted guide, families can spend months uncertain about what to do next, while the pressure on both students and parents continues to build.

Local education advisors say that early, personalized guidance can help. When a student's needs are understood and a plan is in place, families often feel more confident about the road ahead. Students may also feel less anxious about school, testing, and what comes after graduation.

EdPath Family Education Advisors offers

education advisory in the greater Nashville area designed around each student's strengths, challenges, and goals. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, advisors look at the whole student and work alongside parents to identify priorities. A central part of that work is ACT test prep, which helps students become familiar with the exam and approach it with greater confidence.

Families working with EdPath can expect support that includes:



A conversation with parents about the student's academic history, strengths, and areas for growth

Guidance on setting realistic goals and timelines for testing and college planning

ACT test prep covering the English, math, reading, and science sections

Practice with question types and time limits students will encounter on test day

Strategies that support pacing, focus, and stress management Ongoing encouragement aimed at building student confidence along with academic skills

Results vary from student to student, and no advisory service or test prep program can promise a particular outcome. The goal is to give each family a clearer understanding of the road ahead and a stronger foundation for the decisions they face.

EdPath Family Education Advisors was founded to serve students and parents who need more than general advice. The organization's focus on families seeking additional support reflects a belief that every student deserves a fair chance to pursue higher education and the opportunities that follow.

By offering advising and ACT preparation locally, EdPath makes it easier for families to find guidance close to home. Parents looking for a Nashville education advisor can work with a team that understands the educational landscape in Middle Tennessee and the challenges many local students face.

“Every student I work with has potential, and many of them just haven't been given the right tools or the right support yet,” said Laura Spretnjak, Founder of EdPath and Boost Academy.“When a family has a clear plan and a student starts to see their own progress, you can see their confidence change. That is what we are here to do for our community.”

Spretnjak added that parents are a key part of the process.“A lot of parents feel overwhelmed and aren't sure how to help. We want them to know they don't have to figure it out alone. Our job is to walk alongside the student and the family, step by step.”

Parents in Nashville, Pegram, and surrounding communities who are searching for an education advisor in Nashville can reach out to EdPath Family Education Advisors to learn more. Families interested in educational advisor can contact the team to discuss their student's goals, current needs, and the best path forward.

Parents are encouraged to begin the conversation early, ideally well before a planned test date or application deadline, so students have time to build skills at a comfortable pace. Visit the EdPath website or contact the team today to learn more about education advisory in the greater Nashville area.

About EdPath Family Education Advisors

EdPath Family Education Advisors is an education advisory organization serving families in the greater Nashville area of Tennessee. Founded by Laura Spretnjak, who also leads Boost Academy, EdPath specializes in education advisory, ACT test prep, and academic support for students who need additional help to reach the same opportunities as their peers. The organization is committed to providing students and parents in Nashville and surrounding communities with practical guidance, personal attention, and a supportive path toward college readiness.