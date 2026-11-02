Ambassador Bah Receives Republic Of Guinea's Ambassador In Washington D.C.

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 received in audience the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea (Guinea Conakry) to United States of America, His Excellency Ibrahima N'Dairy Diallo, at the Embassy.

The two Ambassadors used the opportunity to exchange notes and shared views on issues affecting the sub-region in the United States.

The engagement was in recognition of the excellent bilateral ties that exist between The Gambia and Republic of Guinea as two natural neighbours bound by deep historical, cultural and fraternal relations. The meeting served to further deepen and strengthen the longstanding cooperation between The Gambia and the Republic of Guinea.

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