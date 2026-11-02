Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs MOTEGI By Permanent Representatives Of African Countries To The United Nations (UN)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On November 2, commencing at 4:10 p.m., for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call by H.E. Ambassador Chola Milambo, Permanent Representative of Republic of Zambia to the United Nations and H.E. Ambassador Pendapala Andreas Naanda, Permanent Representative of Republic of Namibia to the United Nations.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister MOTEGI noted that Africa, a young and rapidly growing continent, is an important partner for Japan, and that Japan has steadily strengthened its ties with Africa through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which has been held for more than 30 years. He expressed Japan's desire to strengthen cooperation with African countries, so that the UN could effectively address various challenges facing the international community.The Permanent Representatives noted that this was their first visit to Japan and highly commended Japan's support for the UN and Africa's development. Both sides shared the importance of Security Council reform and discussed the scope for cooperation between the G4, including Japan, and African countries.Minister MOTEGI requested cooperation on finding the immediate resolution of the abductions issues.​ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo