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Share Buy-Back Program


Date: 2026-11-02 10:01:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 56/2026 - November 2, 2026

On August 17, 2026, Royal Unibrew announced a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 18, 2026, to December 18, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares		 Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 425,899 420.05 178,899,319
October 26, 2026 6,000 434.39 2,606,359
October 27, 2026 6,000 434.13 2,604,777
October 28, 2026 6,000 435.03 2,610,154
October 29, 2026 6,000 434.99 2,609,975
October 30, 2026 6,000 442.34 2,654,058
Total accumulated under the program 455,899 421.11 191,984,642

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,238,487 shares, corresponding to 4.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments

  • RU_Announcement_56 SBB
  • Encl_announcement_56-2026_SBB-OCT26-OCT30

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903327


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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