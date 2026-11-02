Mobile Edge Computing Market 2026: Global Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 29.4% CAGR To $7.7 Billion As AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA And Verizon Scale 5G Edge AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Google, Microsoft, Samsung, NVIDIA and AWS, covering their mobile edge computing roles, innovations, 5G integration, low-latency processing and edge infrastructure.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Edge Computing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Edge Computing Market Projected to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030 as 5G and Edge AI Adoption Accelerate

The global mobile edge computing market is experiencing exponential growth as telecommunications providers and enterprises invest in faster, distributed computing infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $2.12 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%. Historic growth has been supported by rising mobile data traffic, expanding 5G network deployment, demand for real-time applications, greater connectivity among Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and widespread cloud computing adoption.

Looking ahead, the mobile edge computing market is forecast to reach $7.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 29.4%. Growth is expected to be driven by demand for ultra-low-latency computing, increased use of edge AI inference, deployment of distributed edge data centers, connected vehicle applications, and the integration of edge computing into industrial automation. These developments are making mobile edge computing infrastructure increasingly important across telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, retail, and other data-intensive industries.

Key mobile edge computing market trends include the deployment of edge servers and localized data centers, increasing demand for low-latency data processing, and broader adoption of edge infrastructure-as-a-service. Integration between edge computing and 5G networks is also accelerating, enabling organizations to process and store information closer to users and connected devices. This approach can improve application performance, strengthen bandwidth efficiency, and support time-sensitive workloads that cannot depend solely on centralized cloud environments.

Rising smartphone penetration is another major factor supporting mobile edge computing market growth. Lower device costs are making smartphones more accessible to a wider population, while consumers increasingly expect responsive digital services and reliable access to data-intensive applications. Mobile edge computing improves network speed and reduces latency, enhancing experiences involving video, gaming, augmented reality, financial services, navigation, and other mobile applications. According to Ericsson data published in June 2024, mobile subscriptions in the region assessed were projected to rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029.

Innovation within the sector is centered on multi-access edge computing platforms that combine telecom network capabilities with cloud infrastructure. These platforms help reduce latency, improve real-time data processing, optimize bandwidth use, and support cloud-native applications running over 5G networks. In July 2026, Verizon Communications launched a mobile edge computing platform with AWS Wavelength, integrating Amazon Web Services infrastructure directly into Verizon's 5G network edge locations. The platform is designed to deliver ultra-low latency, stronger application performance, and closer integration between cloud and 5G services. It also supports the transition toward distributed cloud architectures for applications requiring rapid data processing.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive environment. In July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company acquired Juniper Networks Inc. for $14 billion. The transaction was intended to strengthen Hewlett Packard Enterprise's AI-driven networking, hybrid cloud, and secure enterprise networking portfolio. It also enhances the company's position in next-generation data center, networking, and cloud infrastructure markets, where mobile edge computing capabilities are becoming increasingly significant.

North America was the dominant region in the mobile edge computing market in 2025, supported by advanced telecommunications infrastructure, extensive 5G investment, strong cloud adoption, and growing demand for edge-enabled enterprise applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as network modernization, smartphone adoption, industrial digitization, and IoT deployment accelerate. Regions covered by the mobile edge computing market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the mobile edge computing market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Content Delivery; Video Analytics; Internet Of Things Connectivity; Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality; Connected Vehicles; Industrial Automation; Smart Cities; Network Optimization; Artificial Intelligence Inference; Real-Time Data Analytics; Other Applications

5) By End User: Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Retail And E-Commerce; Media And Entertainment; Transportation And Logistics; Energy And Utilities; Government And Public Sector; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Information Technology And Information Technology Enabled Services; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Servers; Edge Gateways; Edge Data Centers; Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Edge Computing Platforms; Orchestration And Management Software; Virtualization Software; Security Software

3) By Services: Professional Services; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Edge Infrastructure-As-A-Service

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Vodafone Group Plc

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

EdgeConneX Inc.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Zenlayer Inc. Vapor IO Inc.

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