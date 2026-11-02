Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) Has Completed The Monthly Rebalancing For November 2026 Of Its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - The First Crypto Index ETP In The Nordics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Virtune today announces the completion of the monthly rebalancing for the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.

In addition to the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:



Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Virtune Staked Near ETP

Virtune Sui ETP

Virtune Stablecoin ETP

Virtune Bittensor ETP

Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune Hyperliquid ETP

Index allocation as of 30th of October (before rebalancing):



Bitcoin: 41.88%

Ethereum: 28.93%

BNB: 9.89%

XRP: 8.33%

Solana: 5.90%

Hyperliquid: 2.18%

Chainlink: 0.88%

Cardano: 0.75%

Stellar: 0.63%

Bitcoin Cash: 0.62%

Index allocation as of 30th of October (after rebalancing):



Bitcoin: 40.00%

Ethereum: 30.36%

BNB: 9.84%

XRP: 8.67%

Solana: 6.33%

Hyperliquid: 1.80%

Chainlink: 0.93%

Cardano: 0.83%

Stellar: 0.65%

Bitcoin Cash: 0.58%

No crypto assets entered or exited the index in the November 2026 rebalancing.

The performance of the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK for October 2026 was -12.28%.



The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the crypto market.

Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading crypto assets and are based on their total market capitalization, with a maximum weight of 40% per crypto asset to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the crypto market without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at.... You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

...

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .



