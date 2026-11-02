Quantum Computing And Communications Market Global Report 2026 Capitalize On 35.2% CAGR Through 2030 As IBM, Quantinuum, Ionq And Psiquantum Scale Secure Quantum Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IBM, Quantinuum, IonQ, PsiQuantum and Quantum Brilliance are profiled, covering their quantum computing and communications offerings.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Computing And Communications Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum Computing and Communications Market to Reach $6.93 Billion by 2030

The global quantum computing and communications market is experiencing exponential growth as governments, research institutions and businesses increase investments in advanced computing and secure communications technologies. The market is projected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $2.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising investment in quantum technology research, stronger government funding for quantum initiatives, continued development of quantum processors and expansion of quantum research infrastructure. Demand for advanced computing capabilities has also increased as organizations seek new ways to process complex datasets, improve optimization and strengthen information security.

The quantum computing and communications market is forecast to reach $6.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 35.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by wider adoption of quantum computing as a service, increasing deployment of quantum communication networks and rising demand for quantum-secured communications. Investment in scalable quantum technologies and the development of fault-tolerant systems will further support market expansion.

Key quantum computing market trends include advances in fault-tolerant architectures, scalable quantum processors and quantum repeaters. The integration of quantum computing with communications infrastructure is also accelerating, while quantum key distribution is gaining attention as organizations pursue stronger methods for protecting sensitive information. Continued improvements in quantum network infrastructure are expected to support commercial applications across government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and other data-intensive industries.

Digital transformation across industries remains a major driver of market growth. Organizations are adopting advanced technologies to automate operations, reduce costs, increase productivity and respond more quickly to changing market requirements. Quantum computing and communications can support these initiatives through high-performance data processing, complex optimization and secure information exchange. These capabilities may help businesses address computational challenges that are difficult to manage with conventional systems.

Public-sector digital transformation also demonstrates the expanding demand for advanced technology capabilities. In November 2023, the UK Central Digital and Data Office reported that the overall size of the Government Digital and Data profession increased by 19% between April 2022 and April 2023. The expansion reflects broader institutional investment in digital skills and infrastructure, creating a stronger foundation for future adoption of quantum-enabled technologies.

Innovation in quantum error correction is another important area shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2025, Finland-based IQM Quantum Computers launched IQM Halocene, an open and modular on-premises quantum computing platform designed to advance quantum error correction research. The platform includes an open modular error-correction stack and supports scalable logical qubit development with high-fidelity quantum processing. IQM Halocene is intended to help customers accelerate research into fault-tolerant quantum computing and support the development of next-generation quantum technologies.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening commercialization across the quantum communications sector. In March 2026, US-based Quantum Computing Inc. acquired NuCrypt LLC for $5 million. The transaction expands Quantum Computing Inc.'s quantum communications and integrated photonics capabilities by incorporating NuCrypt's quantum optical instrumentation, photonic systems and secure communications technologies. The acquisition is expected to support the company's technology development roadmap and broaden its portfolio of commercial quantum solutions.

North America was the dominant region in the quantum computing and communications market in 2025, supported by extensive research activity, private investment, government initiatives and a well-developed technology ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as investment in quantum research, communications infrastructure and commercial applications increases. The market also covers South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered by the quantum computing and communications market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Communications; Optimization; Simulation; Machine Learning; Other Applications

5) By End User: Aerospace And Defense; Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Automotive; Energy And Power; Government; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Computing Systems; Quantum Processors; Quantum Communication Terminals; Quantum Key Distribution Equipment; Quantum Repeaters; Quantum Random Number Generators

2) By Software: Quantum Programming Software; Quantum Development Platforms; Quantum Algorithm Software; Quantum Simulation Software; Quantum Compiler Software

3) By Services: Quantum Computing As A Service; Quantum Communication Network Deployment Services; Quantum Software Development Services; Quantum Algorithm Design Services; Quantum System Integration Services; Quantum Consulting Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



International Business Machines Corporation

Quantinuum Ltd

IonQ Inc.

PsiQuantum Inc.

Quantum Brilliance Pty Ltd

PASQAL SAS

QuEra Computing Inc.

IQM Quantum Computers Oyj

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Alice & Bob SAS

Quandela SAS

Oxford Quantum Circuits Ltd

Atom Computing Inc.

SEEQC Inc.

Rigetti Computing Inc.

ORCA Computing Limited

Nord Quantique Inc. Shenzhen SpinQ Technology Co. Ltd.

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