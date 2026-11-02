Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (Smbs) IT Spending Market Report 2026 Capture $1.10T By 2030 As Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Dell, And Cisco Scale Cloud And Cybersecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with pay-as-you-go cloud, IT and cyber benchmarking, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and outsourced support to cut costs and improve resilience.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Information Technology (IT) Spending Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SMB Information Technology Spending Market to Reach $1.10 Trillion by 2030 as Cloud Adoption Accelerates

The global small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) information technology (IT) spending market is experiencing strong growth as organizations invest in digital infrastructure, enterprise software, cybersecurity, cloud services, and ongoing technology support. The market is projected to increase from $734.13 billion in 2025 to $799.44 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising need for dependable IT infrastructure, wider adoption of enterprise software, increased demand for cybersecurity solutions, and greater reliance on digital communication platforms. Expanding requirements for IT support, maintenance, data protection, and operational continuity have also encouraged SMBs to allocate a larger share of their budgets to technology.

The SMB IT spending market is forecast to reach $1.10 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Key growth factors include demand for scalable infrastructure, cost-effective technology investments, flexible cloud services, and integrated IT solutions. SMBs are also placing greater emphasis on business continuity, cybersecurity preparedness, and technological resilience as digital systems become increasingly central to daily operations.

Major SMB IT spending trends include the adoption of cloud-based expenditure models, growing use of managed IT services, modernization of legacy infrastructure, and increased outsourcing of technical support. Flexible operating expenditure structures are becoming more attractive because they allow businesses to align technology costs with changing operational requirements. This shift is helping SMBs access advanced capabilities without committing to substantial upfront infrastructure investments.

Cloud computing adoption remains a significant driver of market expansion. Scalable, pay-as-you-go cloud services enable SMBs to manage resources more efficiently, reduce capital expenditure, and respond quickly to business growth or changing customer demand. Cloud platforms also support remote work, data accessibility, collaboration, software deployment, and disaster recovery, making them an increasingly important component of SMB technology strategies.

According to Eurostat, the share of European Union enterprises using paid cloud computing services increased by 7.42 percentage points in 2025 compared with 2023. This increase demonstrates the continuing transition toward subscription-based infrastructure and software services. As more SMBs migrate workloads and applications to the cloud, spending is expected to rise across cloud security, data management, managed services, integration, and technical support.

Technology providers are responding to this demand by developing advanced IT performance and cybersecurity benchmarking solutions. In April 2026, Corporate Technologies LLC launched the SMB Technology & Cyber Resilience Index, a quarterly benchmark that measures IT and cybersecurity performance across small and mid-sized businesses. The index uses anonymized operational data and findings from more than 40 external industry studies to assess system availability, downtime, backup readiness, disaster recovery, cyber resilience, operational maturity, and financial impact.

The platform tracks indicators such as patch compliance, multi-factor authentication adoption, ransomware protection, outage frequency, and recovery preparedness. These insights help SMBs identify technology gaps, prioritize cybersecurity initiatives, strengthen resilience, and make more informed IT investment decisions based on measurable operational performance.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the SMB technology market. In May 2024, Epicor Software Corporation acquired Smart Software Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to strengthen Epicor's enterprise resource planning offerings with AI-based inventory planning and optimization capabilities. It also supports improved demand forecasting, supply chain management, inventory utilization, and working capital management while accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence into industry-specific software products for SMBs.

North America was the dominant region in the small and medium-sized businesses information technology spending market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by expanding digitalization, cloud adoption, cybersecurity investment, and modernization initiatives. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the SMB IT spending market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component Type: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode Type: On Premise; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size Type: Small Enterprises; Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Information Technology Infrastructure Management; Communication And Collaboration; Cybersecurity; Business Process Automation; Data Management And Analytics

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Retail; Manufacturing; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Computing Devices; Networking Equipment; Storage Devices; Peripheral Devices; Security Hardware; Communication Equipment

2) By Software: Enterprise Software; Productivity Software; Security Software; Customer Relationship Management Software; Enterprise Resource Planning Software; Data Analytics Software

3) By Services: Cloud Services; Managed Services; Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Amazon.com Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Dell Technologies Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Atlassian Corporation

The Sage Group plc

Zoho Corporation Private Limited

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Xero Limited Freshworks Inc.

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