Global Small Modular Reactor Market To Reach US$7.2 Billion By 2032 As Low-Carbon Energy Investment Accelerates Nuscale Power, Rolls-Royce SMR, Terrapower And X-Energy Dominate

The global small modular reactor market was valued at US$5.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for reliable low-carbon power, energy security initiatives, nuclear technology advancements, and government programs designed to accelerate the commercialization of advanced reactors.

Small Modular Reactor Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are gaining strategic importance as governments, utilities, and industrial organizations pursue resilient, flexible, and lower-emission energy systems. Their modular construction, scalable deployment, and potential for shorter project timelines support applications in established power markets, remote regions, industrial facilities, and locations with limited grid infrastructure.

Growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining dependable baseload generation is strengthening the role of nuclear power in long-term energy planning. SMRs can also complement renewable power by supporting load-following operations and grid stability. Interest is increasing in hybrid energy systems that combine nuclear generation with renewables, hydrogen production, desalination, and industrial heat applications.

Energy independence and geopolitical concerns are providing additional momentum. Countries seeking to reduce exposure to imported fuels are investing in domestic nuclear capabilities, demonstration projects, supply chains, and advanced reactor research. Programs such as the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program and Canada's SMR Action Plan are helping move technologies toward commercial deployment.

Technology Innovation and Reactor Development

Advances in reactor design, passive safety systems, fuel performance, digital monitoring, and modular manufacturing are improving the commercial potential of SMRs. Passive cooling technologies can strengthen operational safety, while factory-built components may reduce onsite construction complexity and enhance quality control.

Development programs are also evaluating high-assay low-enriched uranium, molten salt fuel cycles, high-temperature systems, and other advanced reactor technologies. Artificial intelligence and digital twin platforms are increasingly being considered for predictive maintenance, operational monitoring, performance optimization, and regulatory compliance. These developments are expected to improve reactor efficiency, availability, safety, and deployment flexibility.

Market Challenges

Commercial adoption remains constrained by regulatory complexity, substantial development expenditure, financing requirements, fuel availability, waste management considerations, and public concerns regarding nuclear energy. Licensing requirements vary by jurisdiction, and the absence of harmonized international frameworks can extend approval timelines and increase development costs.

Although modular manufacturing may deliver long-term cost efficiencies, first-of-a-kind projects require significant investment in engineering, testing, certification, demonstration, and supply-chain development. Broader deployment will depend on coordinated action among governments, regulators, technology developers, utilities, investors, and industrial customers. Standardized licensing processes, credible waste strategies, secure fuel supply, and successful demonstration projects will be important to strengthening investor and public confidence.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global small modular reactor market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes:



Type: Heavy water reactors, light water reactors, high-temperature reactors, and other reactor types.

Deployment: Single-module power plants and multi-module power plants.

Application: Power generation, desalination, hydrogen production, and industrial applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, with selected analysis of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Key Small Modular Reactor Market Insights



The heavy water reactor segment is forecast to reach US$3.9 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The light water reactor segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the analysis period.

The U.S. small modular reactor market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% and reach US$1.3 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region remain important markets for policy development, technology investment, and future deployment.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual market analysis and forecasts presented in US$ million from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed assessment of major reactor types, deployment models, applications, and geographic markets.

Evaluation of regulatory, technological, financial, and competitive factors influencing market development.

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities and strategic considerations for market participants.

Company intelligence covering technology developers, nuclear engineering organizations, and advanced reactor businesses. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, regulatory developments, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to assess the direction of the small modular reactor market, the factors influencing investment and commercialization, and the developments most likely to affect strategic planning. Competitive analysis extends beyond a single global market share estimate by examining regional structures where meaningful differences exist. The level of market share detail is aligned with the competitive dynamics and maturity of each geography.

Companies Featured



BWX Technologies

China National Nuclear Corporation

Copenhagen Atomics

Elysium Industries

Flibe Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

General Atomics

Holtec International

Kairos Power

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute

Last Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

Newcleo

NuScale Power

Rolls-Royce SMR

Rosatom

TerraPower

Westinghouse Electric Company X-energy

The report addresses how the global small modular reactor market is expected to evolve through 2032, which technologies and applications offer the strongest growth potential, how regional opportunities are changing, and which regulatory and commercial barriers may affect deployment. It also evaluates the competitive prospects of leading companies as the nuclear energy industry advances toward more modular, flexible, and commercially scalable generation systems.

Key Attributes

