Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Intelligence Report, 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$13.9 Billion By 2031 As Asia Pacific, Sensor Networks, And Analytics Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global air quality monitoring systems market is valued at US$ 8.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 13.9 Billion by 2031, expanding at a 7.6% CAGR from 2026-2031, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by stricter air-quality standards, expanding public health programmes and more rigorous industrial emissions regulations. These factors are encouraging governments, municipalities and industrial operators to invest in monitoring infrastructure, advanced sensors and data analytics.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share of the air quality monitoring systems market at 38% in 2025. The region is also forecast to record the fastest growth through 2031, advancing at a 9.4% CAGR. China and India are expected to remain important contributors as national clean air programmes increase the number of monitoring stations and accelerate the deployment of connected sensor networks. Separately, the United States market is valued at US$ 2.12 billion in 2025, reflecting continued demand for regulatory monitoring, public health surveillance and emissions management.

Fixed air quality monitoring systems dominate the product category with a 58% share. Their established role in regulatory networks and long-term environmental surveillance supports their leading position. By pollutant type, gaseous pollutants represent 35% of the market, while particulate matter accounts for 31%. These categories remain central to urban air-quality management and industrial compliance initiatives.

Hardware generates 66% of total market revenue, underlining the continued importance of analysers, sensors, sampling equipment and supporting infrastructure. Continuous monitoring accounts for 60% of the sampling segment, driven by requirements for timely emissions data and sustained observation of changing environmental conditions. Government monitoring networks represent the largest end-user category with a 41% share, supported by public-sector investment in national, regional and local air-quality programmes.

The competitive environment remains moderately concentrated. The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 62% of 2025 revenue, while the three largest participants represent about 28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies and Horiba lead the market, supported by broad instrument portfolios, established customer relationships and extensive distribution capabilities.

Corporate results from major measurement technology providers indicate steady demand for environmental monitoring instruments. Teledyne's net sales increased 7.9% in 2025 to US$ 6.11 billion, while Vaisala's net sales rose 6% to EUR 596.9 Million. These results demonstrate sustained investment in measurement technologies across environmental, industrial and research applications.

Through 2031, growth opportunities are expected to be strongest in Asia Pacific, sensor networks and analytics software. The expansion of connected monitoring infrastructure is increasing demand for platforms that can collect, manage and evaluate large volumes of air-quality data. Analytics capabilities are also becoming increasingly important as organisations seek more effective reporting, compliance management and operational decision-making.

The market outlook remains positive as regulatory authorities strengthen emissions oversight and governments expand environmental health initiatives. Suppliers offering reliable hardware, scalable sensor networks and advanced analytics software are expected to be well positioned as monitoring requirements become more extensive and data-driven across public and industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product Type

2.2 By Pollutant

2.3 By Component

2.4 By Sampling Method

2.5 By End User

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market

China (Mainland)

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.2 Teledyne Technologies

6.3 Horiba

6.4 Siemens

6.5 Honeywell

6.6 Emerson

6.7 Acoem

6.8 TSI Incorporated

6.9 Vaisala

6.10 Envea

6.11 Focused Photonics

6.12 Aeroqual

6.13 Opsis

6.14 Tisch Environmental

6.15 Sensirion

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Building a City-Wide Air Quality Network

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

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