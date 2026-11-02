Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Intelligence Report 2026-2031 Industry To Reach US$ 16 Billion By 2031 As Free-Flow Tolling Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global electronic toll collection market is projected to expand from US$ 9.8 billion in 2025 to US$ 16.0 billion by 2031, according to the report. The market is expected to record an 8.5% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by expanding road networks, increasing traffic volumes and the transition toward free-flow, distance-based charging systems.

Transport authorities and toll road operators are investing in modern tolling infrastructure to improve traffic management, reduce congestion and strengthen revenue collection. Multi-lane free-flow tolling is becoming increasingly important as operators seek to process vehicles without requiring them to stop or pass through conventional toll booths. This shift is creating demand for integrated electronic toll collection systems that combine roadside equipment, transaction processing, account management, enforcement and back-office capabilities.

Asia Pacific leads the electronic toll collection market with a 34% share in 2025. The region is also forecast to be the fastest-growing market, advancing at an 11.0% CAGR through 2031. Mainland China accounts for US$ 1.59 billion in 2025, reflecting its extensive highway network and continued investment in intelligent transportation systems. India is expected to grow by approximately 13% annually, driven by road development, digital payment adoption and broader implementation of automated tolling.

In the Americas, the United States is the largest individual country market, valued at US$ 2.30 billion in 2025. Its established toll road infrastructure, ongoing system upgrades and demand for interoperability continue to support investment in electronic toll collection technology and services.

RFID transponders remain the leading technology category, representing 50.0% of the market. Barrier-based lanes account for 51.0% of revenue, indicating that conventional tolling infrastructure continues to hold a significant position even as free-flow deployment increases. Services contribute 42.0% of market revenue, highlighting the importance of system integration, operations, maintenance, transaction management and enforcement support.

Highways and expressways represent the largest application segment at 58.0%, while passenger cars account for 46.0% of revenue by vehicle category. These shares reflect the central role of high-capacity road corridors and private vehicle traffic in electronic toll collection adoption.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented. The 15 suppliers profiled in the report collectively generate approximately 33% of 2025 market revenue, while the top three account for about 12%. The remaining share is distributed among regional system integrators, toll operators' in-house teams and local equipment manufacturers. This structure gives established global suppliers and specialized regional providers opportunities to compete through technology performance, implementation expertise and long-term service capabilities.

Through 2031, competition is expected to be shaped by multi-lane free-flow tolling, GNSS-based charging and cross-border interoperability. Suppliers with scalable back-office platforms, reliable enforcement tools and the ability to integrate multiple payment and identification technologies will be positioned to benefit from market growth. As tolling networks become more connected and distance-based charging gains momentum, flexible system architecture and operational reliability will remain critical purchasing considerations for public authorities and private operators.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Segmentation

2.1 By Technology

2.2 By Tolling Architecture

2.3 By Offering

2.4 By Application

2.5 By Vehicle Type

2.6 By Customer Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Electronic Toll Collection Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Electronic Toll Collection Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Electronic Toll Collection Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 ST Engineering (TransCore)

6.2 Conduent

6.3 Kapsch TrafficCom

6.4 Thales

6.5 Siemens Mobility

6.6 Indra

6.7 Genvict

6.8 Wanji Technology

6.9 Cubic Transportation

6.10 Emovis

6.11 Egis

6.12 SICE

6.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (ETC Systems)

6.14 Q-Free

6.15 Jenoptik

7 Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Converting a Toll Road to Free-Flow

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

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