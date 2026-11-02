Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear Security - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A $24.7B Market By 2030 As 3M, Bruker, Honeywell And Thales Accelerate AI Detection

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Security - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Security Market to Reach US$24.7 Billion by 2030

The global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market, valued at an estimated US$19.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$24.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% between 2024 and 2030. The comprehensive market report examines global trends, technology developments, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and the effects of recent tariff and trade policy changes on the CBRN security industry.

Global CBRN Security Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Escalating geopolitical tensions, asymmetric warfare, terrorism risks and concerns surrounding weapons of mass destruction are increasing demand for advanced CBRN detection, protection, simulation and decontamination systems. Governments, defense agencies and international organizations are strengthening preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents through equipment procurement, research programs and coordinated response frameworks.

Biosecurity threats, including pandemics, bioterrorism and risks associated with synthetic biology, are also accelerating investment across military and civilian markets. Organizations such as the United Nations, NATO and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons continue to support international security, non-proliferation and incident-response initiatives.

Technology Innovation Reshapes CBRN Detection and Response

Advances in artificial intelligence, sensors, biosensors, autonomous surveillance and real-time analytics are improving CBRN threat identification and response. AI-enabled detection platforms, automated warning systems and intelligence-sharing technologies support faster threat assessment, forensic analysis and operational coordination.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic decontamination systems and wearable protective equipment are expanding response capabilities in hazardous environments. Improvements in chemical detectors, pathogen detection platforms and radiological monitoring systems are also increasing the speed and accuracy of threat identification. Cloud-based intelligence platforms further enable cross-border collaboration among governments, emergency services, defense organizations and security agencies.

Demand Across Defense, Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure

Military and homeland security organizations remain major purchasers of CBRN protection equipment, detection systems, surveillance technologies and decontamination solutions. Law enforcement agencies and emergency response units are also increasing investment in public safety preparedness, particularly at transportation hubs, border facilities and high-risk public locations.

Healthcare providers and research institutions are expanding biodefense, pathogen detection and contamination-control capabilities. Meanwhile, nuclear power facilities, chemical manufacturers, energy companies and other critical infrastructure operators are strengthening monitoring and safety protocols to reduce operational and environmental risks.

Market growth is supported by higher defense budgets, regulatory requirements, international treaties, non-proliferation agreements and sustained investment in security technology. Cross-border cooperation and heightened institutional awareness are expected to create additional opportunities for CBRN equipment manufacturers and technology providers through 2030.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



System types: Detection systems, protection systems, simulation systems and decontamination systems.

Applications: Chemical security, biological security, radiological security and nuclear security.

End uses: Military and defense, law enforcement, commercial and industrial operations, and healthcare. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The detection systems segment is forecast to reach US$11.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Protection systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the analysis period.

The United States CBRN security market was estimated at US$5.4 billion in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%, reaching approximately US$5.0 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other major economies across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual sales, market forecasts, technology adoption, regional performance and competitive positioning across the global CBRN security market. Independent analysis identifies revenue opportunities, emerging risks and strategic priorities for companies operating in detection, protection, decontamination, simulation and incident-response technologies.

The analysis addresses how the market is expected to evolve through 2030, the principal growth drivers and restraints, the segments positioned for the strongest expansion, and anticipated changes in regional and segment market shares. It also assesses leading companies and their competitive prospects.

The report also reviews product and process innovation, emerging technologies, population trends, urbanization and other economic indicators influencing market demand. Updated 2025 market share estimates assess the competitive positioning of major global participants. Buyers receive a complimentary July 2025 update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements, revised projections and expanded country-level analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 36 companies active in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Security market. Featured participants include:



3M

AirBoss Defense Group

Argon Electronics Ltd.

Avon Protection

Bruker Corporation

Chemring Group PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

HDT Global

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover LP

Karcher Futuretech GmbH

Leidos Inc.

MSA Safety, Inc.

Rheinmetall Defence

Smiths Group PLC

Survitec Group

Teledyne FLIR LLC Thales Group

Report Benefits



Independent global CBRN security market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed analysis of major system types, applications, end-use sectors and geographic markets.

Assessment of market trends, regulatory influences, technology developments and growth barriers.

Competitive intelligence covering market presence, positioning and leading industry participants.

Actionable insights supporting strategic planning, investment evaluation and revenue opportunity identification. Complimentary report updates for one year.

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