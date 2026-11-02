Corporate Wellness Solutions Market To Reach US$ 94.5 Billion By 2031 As Digital And Mental Health Programmes Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Corporate Wellness Solutions Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global corporate wellness solutions market is valued at US$ 66.3 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 94.5 Billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR from 2026-2031, supported by increased employer investment in workforce mental health, employee retention and productivity.

Organisations are also moving more corporate wellness programmes onto digital platforms, enabling broader access across office-based, remote and distributed workforces. This transition is strengthening demand for scalable services that can support employee wellbeing while helping employers monitor programme performance, outcomes and cost savings.

North America remains the largest regional corporate wellness solutions market, accounting for a 44% share in 2025. The United States leads the region with a market value of US$ 26.55 billion, reflecting sustained employer spending on workforce health benefits and established demand for corporate wellness services.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, advancing at a 9.1% CAGR. China and India are leading this expansion as employers formalise wellbeing benefits and introduce more structured workforce health programmes. Rising adoption across the region is expected to create significant opportunities for specialist providers, digital platforms and service vendors through 2031.

Key corporate wellness solutions market findings include:



Fitness programmes lead the program type segment with a 26.0% share.

Mental health programmes represent 24.0% of the market and are expected to be a major growth area through 2031.

Digital delivery accounts for 38.0%, making it the leading delivery model.

On-site delivery holds a 34.0% share and continues to play an important role in workplace wellness strategies.

Services generate 58.0% of total market revenue.

Large enterprises account for 62.0% of demand. Specialist providers hold a 44.0% market share.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented. The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 17% of 2025 market revenue, while the top three represent about 8%. Optum (UnitedHealth Group), TELUS Health and ComPsych lead the profiled companies, although the distribution of revenue indicates substantial room for competition among established vendors, specialist providers and emerging digital wellness businesses.

Corporate wellness market growth through 2031 is expected to be led by Asia Pacific, digital delivery models and mental-health programmes. Employers are increasingly seeking measurable evidence that wellness benefits improve workforce outcomes and deliver cost savings. This focus is likely to influence procurement decisions, vendor relationships and programme design across major industries.

At the same time, employers are consolidating suppliers to simplify benefit administration and strengthen accountability. Providers that can combine multiple wellness services, demonstrate credible results and support different delivery formats will be well positioned as purchasing requirements evolve. The report indicates that market participants will need to align mental health, fitness and broader employee wellbeing services with clear organisational objectives to capture future corporate wellness solutions market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Segmentation

2.1 By Program Type

2.2 By Delivery Mode

2.3 By Component

2.4 By Organization Size

2.5 By Industry Vertical

2.6 By Provider Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Corporate Wellness Solutions Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Corporate Wellness Solutions Market

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Corporate Wellness Solutions Market

China (Mainland)

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Corporate Wellness Solutions Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

6.2 TELUS Health

6.3 ComPsych

6.4 Wellhub

6.5 Personify Health

6.6 Lyra Health

6.7 Accolade (Transcarent)

6.8 Spring Health

6.9 Hinge Health

6.10 Headspace

6.11 Calm

6.12 Marathon Health

6.13 Vitality Group

6.14 EXOS

6.15 Wellable

7. Global Corporate Wellness Solutions Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Rolling Out a Digital Wellbeing Programme

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

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