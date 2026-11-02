Global Residential Elevators Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Modernisation And Asia-Pacific Growth Unlock A $58.6 Billion Market Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features KONE, Otis, Schindler, TK Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Canny Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, Toshiba Elevator, Fujitec, SJEC, Orona, Stannah, Savaria, and Cibes Lift

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Residential Elevators Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Elevators Market is valued at US$ 50.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 58.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% from 2026 to 2031, according to the report. Market growth will be supported by ageing building stock, sustained urban housing demand and increasingly stringent elevator safety regulations.

Maintenance, repair and modernisation services are expected to generate consistent demand as property owners, building managers and housing operators seek to improve elevator safety, reliability, energy efficiency and operational performance. These priorities are particularly important in mature markets, where installed elevator systems require regular servicing and upgrades to comply with current standards and meet changing residential requirements.

Asia Pacific represented the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for 51% of global revenue. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2031, with a CAGR of 2.8%. India and Southeast Asia are expected to lead regional expansion as urbanisation, residential development and high-rise construction accelerate. Growth in China is anticipated to moderate, increasing the importance of other Asia Pacific markets to the industry's long-term outlook. Separately, the United States residential elevators market was valued at US$ 6.08 billion in 2025, confirming its position as a major national market.

By service type, maintenance and repair held the leading market share at 40.0% in 2025. New installation represented 38.0%, while modernisation accounted for the remaining 22.0%. The service mix highlights the growing value of recurring maintenance revenue and the increasing need to upgrade existing equipment, even as new residential construction continues to create installation opportunities.

Traction drive systems generated 66.0% of market revenue, reflecting their widespread use across residential buildings. High-rise apartments accounted for 41.0% of demand by building type, supported by dense urban development and the continued growth of vertical housing. Direct original equipment manufacturer sales represented 64.0% of revenue, demonstrating the strong role of established elevator manufacturers in equipment supply, installation, maintenance and lifecycle services.

The residential elevators market remains moderately concentrated. The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively generated approximately 57% of 2025 revenue, while the three largest participants accounted for about 29%. KONE, Otis and Schindler led the competitive landscape, supported by extensive installed bases, global service networks and established modernisation capabilities.

Company results reinforce the shift toward service-led growth. Otis reported a 6% increase in Service sales during 2025, while New Equipment sales declined 7%. KONE recorded comparable-currency sales growth of 4.0%, reflecting resilient demand across its operations. Through 2031, service, modernisation and Asia Pacific markets outside China are expected to provide the strongest growth opportunities for residential elevator manufacturers and service providers.

Overall, the market outlook points to stable expansion driven by recurring maintenance requirements, safety compliance, equipment upgrades and urban residential construction. Companies with strong service portfolios, modernisation expertise and exposure to India and Southeast Asia are likely to be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Residential Elevators Market Segmentation

2.1 By Service Type

2.2 By Drive Technology

2.3 By Building Type

2.4 By Speed Class

2.5 By Sales Channel

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Residential Elevators Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Residential Elevators Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Residential Elevators Market

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Residential Elevators Market

China (Mainland)

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Residential Elevators Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 KONE

6.2 Otis

6.3 Schindler

6.4 TK Elevator

6.5 Mitsubishi Electric

6.6 Hitachi

6.7 Canny Elevator

6.8 Hyundai Elevator

6.9 Toshiba Elevator

6.10 Fujitec

6.11 SJEC

6.12 Orona

6.13 Stannah

6.14 Savaria

6.15 Cibes Lift

7. Global Residential Elevators Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Modernising Ageing Elevators in an Apartment Portfolio

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

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