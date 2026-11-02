$97.9 Billion Modular Flooring Market Assessment 2026-2031: Size, Share, Trends, Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renovation, faster installation, waterproof products and circular-economy rules drive demand; Asia-Pacific and luxury vinyl lead, while specialty dealers dominate distribution

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Modular Flooring Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular flooring market is valued at US$ 65 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 97.9 Billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by renovation activity, faster installation methods, demand for waterproof flooring products and expanding circular-economy requirements.

Modular flooring demand continues to benefit from residential renovations, commercial fit-outs and projects that prioritize installation efficiency. Products that can be installed quickly, replaced selectively and adapted to changing interior requirements are gaining attention across housing, retail, hospitality, office and other commercial applications. Regulatory and corporate sustainability initiatives are also influencing material selection, product design and end-of-life considerations.

Regional Modular Flooring Market Trends

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional share of the modular flooring market in 2025 at 36%. The region is also forecast to record the fastest growth through 2031, expanding at an 8.9% CAGR. China and India are expected to support this performance as urban housing development, commercial fit-outs and renovation demand increase.

The United States represented a major national market, generating US$ 17.56 billion in 2025. Demand in the country remains supported by residential and commercial improvement activity, even as weak housing turnover creates challenges for parts of the broader flooring industry.

Luxury Vinyl Leads Product Demand

Luxury vinyl held the largest product type share in 2025, accounting for 32.0% of market revenue. Carpet tiles represented 20.0%, while laminate flooring accounted for 14.0%. Luxury vinyl is expected to remain a key growth category through 2031, supported by demand for waterproof products, design flexibility and suitability across residential and commercial environments.

Loose-lay carpet tile is also positioned for strong growth during the forecast period. Its role in commercial settings and renovation projects aligns with market demand for flexible flooring systems that support efficient installation and selective replacement.

By installation type, click-lock products generated 44.0% of revenue in 2025, making this the leading installation segment. Residential applications accounted for 47.0% of total market revenue. Specialty dealers remained the largest distribution channel with a 36.0% share, reflecting their established role in product selection, project support and flooring sales.

Competitive Landscape Remains Fragmented

The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively represented approximately 19% of global modular flooring revenue in 2025. The top three companies accounted for about 8%, indicating a fragmented competitive environment with significant participation from regional manufacturers and specialist suppliers.

Mohawk Industries, Tarkett and Interface lead the profiled companies. Interface reported that its 2025 net sales increased 5.4% to US$ 1.38 billion, while Mohawk Industries generated 2025 net sales of US$ 10.8 Billion. These results indicate steady flooring demand despite subdued housing turnover in key markets.

Market Outlook Through 2031

Asia Pacific, luxury vinyl and loose-lay carpet tile are expected to be prominent growth areas through 2031. Continued renovation activity, urban development, faster installation requirements, waterproof flooring demand and circular-economy policies will shape purchasing decisions and competitive strategies across the global modular flooring market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Modular Flooring Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product Type

2.2 By Installation Method

2.3 By Application

2.4 By Material

2.5 By Distribution Channel

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Modular Flooring Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Modular Flooring Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Modular Flooring Market

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Modular Flooring Market

China (Mainland)

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Modular Flooring Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Mohawk Industries

6.2 Tarkett

6.3 Interface

6.4 Shaw Industries

6.5 Gerflor

6.6 Forbo

6.7 Mannington Mills

6.8 Beaulieu International

6.9 LG Hausys

6.10 Milliken

6.11 Karndean

6.12 Amtico

6.13 Burke Flooring

6.14 Nox Corporation

6.15 Novalis Innovative Flooring

7. Global Modular Flooring Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Switching an Office Fit-Out to Carpet Tiles

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

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