Real-World Weight Journeys: Exploring Health Experiences To Improve Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) A number on a scale tells only part of the story. Living well is also about having energy, feeling your best and enjoying a good quality of life. Yet each person's path is different, and lifestyle changes, medicines and other approaches to managing weight can affect health in different ways.









No two weight-management journeys look the same. Some people are taking their first steps toward healthier habits. Others are balancing health conditions, caring for family members, coping with stress or exploring new treatment options. Along the way, they may find support that helps them succeed or encounter obstacles that make progress more difficult.

These stories provide valuable insights into what it takes to improve health in everyday life.

That's the idea behind the American Heart Association's Healthy Living BEYOND Weight Study. By learning directly from adults across the country, researchers aim to better understand the challenges, motivations and factors that shape weight and health outcomes over time. The goal is to generate insights that can help improve support, inform care and empower more people to live healthier lives.

What Factors Influence Weight

Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. adults are overweight and 2 in 5 are obese, according to the National Institutes of Health. Weight is shaped by many factors, including:



Genetics and hormones

Access to healthy food, safe places to exercise and healthcare

Chronic stress and mental health

Medications and metabolism Community conditions, as where you live can influence your ability to live a healthy life



How Joining a Study Can Make a Difference

Led by the American Heart Association, the Healthy Living BEYOND Weight Study is open to U.S. adults with a BMI of 25 or higher, including those who have tried lifestyle changes, weight-management medicines or weight-loss surgery. By sharing information about their health and daily lives, participants can help researchers better understand how to improve care.

Interest in newer weight-loss medicines, such as GLP-1s, has grown rapidly. While these treatments are helping many people, researchers are still learning about their long-term effects and how they fit into everyday life. People who currently use or previously used a GLP-1 may be eligible to participate and help generate insights that could improve care for others.

Reasons to Join This Study

By joining this study, participants can help researchers better understand the long-term impact of treatments, identify what helps people succeed and uncover the challenges they face along the way. The information they share can help fill important gaps in research, shape better and more compassionate care and guide future health recommendations.

According to the Pew Research Center, 31% of U.S. adults report they're online“almost constantly.” The study is conducted entirely online, making participation convenient and easy. It can be completed from home on a schedule that works best for each participant.

Consider these reasons to participate:



Your story matters. By participating, you may help build knowledge that can improve care, guide health recommendations and help people live healthier lives.

It's easy. The study is conducted entirely online, making it simple to join and stay involved at your own pace.

It's safe and respectful. All data is collected with your informed consent, protected by privacy safeguards and handled according to rigorous ethical and scientific standards. You won't be alone. Millions of people are navigating weight and health challenges. By sharing your journey, you can help researchers better understand what works, what support is needed and how to shape better and more compassionate care for others.



Learn more and consider signing up at Heart.org/GoBeyond.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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CONTACT: Michael French...