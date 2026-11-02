Revenium Joins Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) As MCP Adoption Outruns Agent Cost Accountability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Membership brings Revenium's execution-level cost attribution work into the AAIF community building the open protocols agents run on, including MCP and Agent2Agent

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium, the AI Economic Control System for engineering and finance leaders, today announced it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the neutral home where the open standard agentic AI stack is being built, as a Silver Member. The membership follows Revenium's recent moves into the FinOps Foundation and the Tokenomics Foundation, and puts the company's agent-level cost attribution work in front of the community defining how agents connect to tools and to each other.

MCP has become the standard way agents reach external tools, but every tool call carries a cost. In production multi-agent systems, tool invocations, external API calls, human review, and downstream service calls typically add up to far more than token spend, yet they come in on vendor invoices with no record of the agent execution that set them off. Most agent systems are instrumented for observability, which handles latency and error rates well and leaves teams guessing about whether a specific workflow earned its cost, or whether automation reduced spend or simply moved it somewhere harder to see.

AAIF's Observability & Traceability working group is taking on execution tracing, cross-system correlation, audit, and standardized metrics for agent behavior across platforms. Revenium's platform works at that same layer, recording cost at the level of individual events and tying each tool call and API request, along with human review time, back to the agent execution that triggered it. As an AAIF member, Revenium will contribute what it has learned instrumenting cost across MCP servers and multi-agent production systems.

“Companies are running agents that touch a dozen paid services on a single task, and the bill shows up weeks later spread across invoices without a thread back to the work that caused it,” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder, Revenium.“The protocols coming out of AAIF are going to define how agents operate inside the enterprise for years, and cost belongs in that record from the start. Our work sits right where those two meet, and we want it in the conversation while the standards are still being written.”

Revenium also continues to support the expansion of the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS ) into token-based consumption, alongside its agent-level cost attribution work in the FinOps and Tokenomics communities. The company's Tool Registry, generally available since March 2026, meters external REST APIs, MCP servers, SaaS platforms, internal compute functions, and human review time within a single connected cost record.

About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms, including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

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