BRD Media Medical Practice Marketing Video Analysis: Three Court And Fine Titles Drew 37 Percent Of 8,400 Views

BRD Media's medical practice marketing YouTube Shorts sorted by Popular: the three most-watched titles name a lawsuit, court damages and HIPAA fines

Medical practice marketing, dental marketing and law firm marketing videos analyzed by BRD Media: the three most-watched titles named a court case or a fine

- Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD MediaVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRD Media's analysis of its own medical practice marketing, dental marketing and law firm marketing videos finds that the three most-watched titles, each naming a lawsuit, a court judgment or HIPAA fines, drew 3,117 of the 8,419 views the set collected, about 37 percent. The analysis covers 87 public YouTube videos published between July 22 and October 26, 2026, read from YouTube's data on November 2, so every video in the set had at least six days to collect views.What the View Counts ShowThe most-watched video, "Publishers just lost the AI Overviews lawsuit and law firms should read why," drew 1,123 views. The second, "Law firm reviews cost one former client 9,500 pounds in damages after a judge read the post," drew 1,003, and the third, "Google review replies cost two dental offices HIPAA fines and Claude can write yours safely," drew 991.Fifteen videos carry a consequence word in the title, such as cost, lost, fined, damages, lawsuit, court, judge, sanction, warned or BAA. Their median was 57 views and their mean was 249. The other 72 videos had a median of 24 views and a mean of 65.What the Videos Have in CommonEach of the three top videos is built on a court ruling, a court-ordered payment or a regulator's fine, and names the party and the amount or outcome within its first three sentences. Eleven other videos use an advice frame in the title without a consequence word, with words such as "starts with," "should," "can check," "comes down to" or "gets," and their median was 24 views, level with the rest of the channel.The word alone did not carry a video. Five consequence-word titles published between October 20 and October 25, including a 50,000 dollar review reply and FTC fines of up to 53,088 dollars per violation, drew between 17 and 71 views each."Medical practice owners and attorneys watch what cost someone else money, because they don't want to lose money themselves," said Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media. "A practice owner scrolling a feed does not stop for a tip. They stop for a dentist who paid a fine for answering a review, or a firm that lost in court. Putting the word lawsuit in a title is not enough on its own. The story has to be real and fresh, and the name and the number have to show up fast. The same holds for the pages a medical practice writes: lead with the event and the number, then the fix."Methodology and LimitsThe figures come from YouTube's Data API on November 2, 2026 and cover public videos only. A video counts as a consequence-word title if its title contains cost, lost, fined, fines, damages, lawsuit, court, judge, sanction, warned or BAA. The channel is new and the numbers are small, 15 videos against 72, so the comparison shows a pattern in one channel, not a rule for every channel. Titles are not the only difference between videos: topic, length, upload day and how recent the news was vary too.About BRD Media LLCBRD Media LLC is a search engine optimization, web design and paid advertising agency in Villa Park, Illinois. The agency works with dental practices, medical clinics, med spas and law firms.

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

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BRD Media Medical Practice Marketing Video Analysis: Three Court and Fine Titles Drew 37 Percent of 8,400 Views News Provided By BRD Media LLC November 02, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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