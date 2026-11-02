American-Made GT Radial Tires Power Historic Championship Season

Conor Shanahan captured the Formula DRIFT Driver Championship on American-made GT Radial tires

Tires manufactured in South Carolina help GT Radial capture three major Formula DRIFT titles

- GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike MeeiemRICHBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American-made tires helped propel GT Radial to a historic motorsports season, capturing three major championships in the highly competitive Formula DRIFT series.The championships include GT Radial's first-ever Formula DRIFT PRO Driver Championship won by Conor Shanahan, the brand's second consecutive Tire Cup Championship and Rookie of the Year honors for Cole Richards. The driver's championship was achieved on Oct. 24 at the Formula DRIFT competition in Long Beach, CA. With an insurmountable points lead over the competing tire brands, GT Radial captured the Tire Cup Championship at the previous event in Las Vegas.At the heart of this success is the GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS, a high-performance tire manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Richburg, South Carolina. It is the only Formula DRIFT competition tire manufactured in the United States."These championships are a tremendous source of pride for everyone at GT Radial, especially the dedicated men and women at our South Carolina plant who manufacture the tires that helped make this success possible," said Mike Meeiem, GT Radial Motorsports Manager. "Winning at this level demonstrates what American engineering, advanced manufacturing technology and a commitment to quality can accomplish."Formula DRIFT is one of the most demanding environments in motorsports for tire performance. Drivers push their tires to the limits of traction, handling and durability while generating extreme heat and forces during competition. For GT Radial, the lessons learned on the track have applications well beyond motorsports."While most drivers will never experience the extreme conditions of Formula DRIFT, they benefit from the same focus on traction, handling, durability and performance that drives our motorsports program," Meeiem said. "The technology and expertise behind our championship-winning tires also helps guide our development of tires that deliver confidence and performance for everyday driving."The Richburg facility manufactures a growing range of GT Radial passenger and light truck tires for American motorists. The plant is a cornerstone of the company's commitment to the U.S. market, combining advanced R&D and manufacturing technology with the skills and dedication of its American workforce.GT Radial's three championships cap the brand's most successful Formula DRIFT season to date, reinforcing its position as a leading competitor in one of the world's premier drifting championships."There's something especially rewarding about seeing tires made right here in America perform at the highest level of international motorsports," Meeiem added. "It's a powerful demonstration of the capabilities of our Richburg team and the performance that drivers can expect from GT Radial.”The GT Radial brand has been sold in the US for more than 25 years. Comprehensive offerings of GT Radial passenger and light truck tires are available across North America through retailers and independent tires dealers. For more information on GT Radial, visit .

John Taylor

Giti Tire USA

+1 615-477-3099

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American-Made GT Radial Tires Power Historic Championship Season News Provided By JTMarCom November 02, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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