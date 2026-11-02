Avara's 2026 Holiday Collection Celebrates The Joy Of Getting Dressed

The Avara Holiday Collection

From festive everyday favorites to statement-making occasionwear, the collection invites women to embrace their personal style and celebrate themselves.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, Avara is celebrating the woman behind it all. The one making the season happen, creating special moments and bringing joy to everyone around her. While she spends so much of the season celebrating others, Avara believes she deserves to feel celebrated, too – because joy is always in style.Introducing Avara's 2026 Holiday Collection, designed for every occasion on her calendar, from errands and school pickup to festive gatherings, girls' nights and holiday parties. Through its“Celebrate You” campaign, Avara invites women to embrace their personal style, show up with confidence, and find joy in getting dressed for the moments, both big and small, that make the season special.With a versatile assortment spanning rich velvets, textured tweeds, shimmering sequins, brocade and feathered details, Avara's 2026 Holiday Collection brings a festive touch to every moment. Playful candy cane sweaters and Fair Isle knits add a dose of holiday cheer, while statement-making dresses, polished blouses and tailored blazers offer effortless options for everything from casual get-togethers to more formal celebrations. Balancing seasonal details with wearable silhouettes, the collection makes it easy to look and feel your best.“The holidays are such a special time, but women often spend so much of the season focused on making everything perfect for everyone else. I wanted this collection to be a reminder that you deserve to feel special, too. Whether you're dressing up for a holiday party or throwing on a festive sweater for a day of errands, I hope these pieces bring a little extra joy to getting dressed and celebrating the season in your own way,” said Emily Wickard, CEO and founder of Avara.Bringing the holiday celebration to life, Avara will host a special holiday pop-up at the Bingham Estate in McKinney, Texas, from November 4–8. The five-day shopping experience will give guests the opportunity to explore and shop the Holiday Collection in person, enjoy refreshments, and play mahjong courtesy of the Bam Bird team while experiencing the spirit of“Celebrate You” firsthand.Location: Bingham Estate, 800 South Chestnut Street, McKinney, TX 75069Dates and hours:Wednesday, November 4: 10 am–5 pmThursday, November 5 – Saturday, November 7: 10 am –7 pmSunday, November 8: 12–5 pmAvara's 2026 Holiday Collection is available to shop now at ShopAvara and at Avara's flagship store, located at 4239 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209.ABOUT AVARA:Founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, Avara is a Dallas-based women's fashion brand known for its vibrant, feminine style and thoughtfully designed pieces made for real life. With a focus on confidence, joy, and effortless personal style, Avara creates elevated, accessible fashion designed to make getting dressed one of the best parts of every day.At the heart of the brand is the Avaraista community – women who share, support, and celebrate their love of fashion. Avara continues to grow this community through meaningful connections with customers, influencers, and longtime brand partners, both online and beyond.Avara's digital-first approach is complemented by its flagship Dallas location at 4239 W. Lovers Lane, offering Avaraistas an in-person way to discover new collections and experience the Avara world firsthand.For more information, please reach out to....

MML Public Relations

Shop Avara

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Avara's 2026 Holiday Collection Celebrates the Joy of Getting Dressed News Provided By Avara November 02, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.