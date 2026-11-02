Maha: Congress Criticise BJP For 'Save Democracy' Rallies

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday claimed that BJP's aggressive campaign to 'save democracy and the Constitution' is nothing but a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

"The unprecedented 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally organised by the INDIA alliance at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi has dealt a major blow to the Modi government. Rattled by the rally, the BJP is now organising 'Save Democracy, Save the Constitution' rallies across the country.

“However, the BJP and RSS are the real destroyers of democracy and the Constitution. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing the Congress of undermining democracy and the Constitution is laughable. The RSS, the BJP's parent organisation, does not accept the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, while BJP leaders have openly spoken about changing it. The BJP has the Constitution on its lips but the Manusmriti in its heart," said Sapkal.

Taking aim at the BJP and CM Fadnavis, Sapkal further said that despite being in power for 13 years, the BJP continues to target Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi instead of highlighting its own achievements.

He added that the governments led by Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis came to power through vote theft in the 2024 elections.

“Their alleged electoral malpractice has been exposed, and not only will they lose power, but the prospect of facing action after being voted out has also cost them their sleep,” he said.

"The Modi-Shah government, with the help of Gyanesh Kumar, is depriving 13 crore citizens of their right to vote. The BJP government is taking away a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. The BJP keeps talking about infiltrators but does not disclose how many have actually been apprehended.

“If Fadnavis has the courage, he should release the figures of infiltrators instead of using the issue as a pretext to deprive citizens of their voting rights. A regime change in a democracy means a change of government through elections, and political parties exist to facilitate this process. Why are Modi, Shah and Fadnavis so afraid of it?" remarked Sapkal.

He further said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, there has been an attempt to take control of all constitutional institutions and hijack democracy.

He said that the people affiliated with the RSS and BJP have been placed in constitutional institutions and universities, effectively bringing them under the ruling establishment's control.