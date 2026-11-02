Bihar: ASI Arrested In Begusarai Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau on Monday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Sahebpur Kamal police station in Begusarai district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 29,000.

The accused, identified as Chandan Jha, was caught red-handed by a vigilance team from Patna during a trap operation near the block headquarters.

The arrest has triggered a stir within the district police department.

Gautam Sharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Patna, said the action followed a complaint lodged by Amit Kumar, a resident of the Sahebpur Kamal police station area.

In his complaint, Amit Kumar alleged that ASI Chandan Jha had demanded money in exchange for removing his name from a criminal case.

After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Department conducted a preliminary verification of the allegations.

Once the bribe demand was confirmed, a case (No. 127/26) was registered at the Vigilance police station.

Subsequently, a trap was laid on Monday. The vigilance team apprehended the ASI immediately after he allegedly accepted Rs 29,000 from the complainant.

According to DSP Gautam Sharan, the accused had initially demanded Rs 30,000, but the amount was later settled at Rs 29,000 following negotiations.

The entire amount was recovered from his possession during the operation.

The DSP said the case was related to a four-wheeler allegedly owned by the complainant.

ASI Chandan Jha had claimed that he had already sold the vehicle. However, the same vehicle was subsequently seized in connection with a case involving liquor smuggling.

The accused allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for removing the complainant's name from the liquor smuggling case.

Following his arrest, the vigilance team took the accused to the Begusarai Circuit House (Parisadan) to complete the necessary legal formalities.

Arrangements were subsequently made to take him to Patna for further legal proceedings.

The operation has once again brought the issue of corruption within the police department into focus.

The Vigilance Department has reiterated its action against public servants allegedly demanding or accepting bribes, while further investigation into the case is underway.