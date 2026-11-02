What Makes Pune Metro's New Pink Line So Special? PM Modi Highlights Key Features

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Pune is set to take a major leap towards modern, sustainable and inclusive urban transportation as the inauguration of Metro Line 3, popularly known as the Pink Line, is scheduled for Tuesday (November 3).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious 23-kilometre corridor and lay the foundation stone for the second phase of Pune Metro projects, collectively worth around Rs 21,800 crore, on November 3 at 12:30 p.m. through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Highlighting the significance of the project, the Prime Minister shared a post on X, stating,“What makes Pune Metro's new Pink Line so special? 23 km connecting Hinjewadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar. Operated by women. Almost a third of the electricity needs planned from solar energy. Tomorrow, this Rs 8,300 crore infra enhancement will be inaugurated! A significant boost to 'Ease of Living' for Pune!”

Built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, the Pink Line will connect Maan to District Court Metro station. It will provide direct Metro connectivity between Hinjewadi, Pune's prominent IT hub, and Shivajinagar.

According to the official release, the corridor is expected to significantly improve daily commuting for thousands of IT professionals and other passengers. This will also reduce dependence on private vehicles, easing traffic congestion and lowering vehicular emissions, the press release said. Its integration with the existing Metro network will further strengthen connectivity across the city.

Its focus on women's empowerment makes the Pink Line particularly remarkable. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the entire corridor will be operated by women train operators. This will highlight the growing role of women in the country's urban transport sector. The project also embraces environmental sustainability, with approximately 30 per cent of its electricity requirements envisaged to be met through solar energy.

Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro Phase-II, estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. The expansion will comprise Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, substantially extending the city's Metro network. These corridors will connect important locations such as Vanaz, Chandani Chowk, Ramwadi, Vitthalwadi, Kharadi, Khadakwasla, Hadapsar, Swargate, Manik Baug and Nanded City.

The new corridors will also integrate with intercity bus services and existing Metro routes through key interchange points, including Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass.