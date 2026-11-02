Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' Makers Release Powerful First Single 'O Mysaa Re' From Film!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS)The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Monday released O Mysaa Re, the first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Rashmika Mandanna, who took to her X timeline to share the link to the first single, wrote," O Mysaa Re!! A war cry! A scream of pain and rage! An awakening!! All yours now!"

The song has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy and has been rendered by Sindhuja Srinivasan.

Jakes Bejoy's intense and powerful score delivers goosebumps with its thunderous beats. The song maintains the same tempo and energy throughout, creating an electrifying musical experience.

Suddala Ashok Teja's lyrics portray Mysaa as Eeshi and Aishi, representing the divine feminine power and the female manifestation of Lord Shiva. The words celebrate the strength of womanhood and carry a powerful spirit of courage, inspiring women to rise and prepare for battle.

Sindhuja Srinivasan takes the song to another level with her energetic vocals.

Brinda Master's choreography adds tremendous vigour and intensity to the composition.

Rashmika Mandanna comes across as a powerhouse of energy in the song, delivering a fiercely spirited performance and immersing herself completely in the song.

Featuring a large ensemble of dancers against a rugged forest backdrop, the song offers an adrenaline-pumping experience. The visuals are equally impressive, adding to its overall impact.

For the unaware, Mysaa, which is being produced by Unformula Films, is being crafted with an ambitious vision, featuring intense action sequences and impressive technical standards.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature actors Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram and Rao Ramesh among others.

The film boasts of a talented team of technicians handling different crafts. Shreyaas P Krishna has cranked the camera for the film while Jakes Bejoy has scored its music. International action choreographer Kecha has taken care of choreographing the stunts in the film.

Mysaa is slated for a simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27.