Stalin Accuses TVK Government Of Reversing Tamil Nadu's Growth, Losing South Korean Investment

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of undermining Tamil Nadu's economic progress, citing reports of slowing GST revenue growth and the alleged diversion of a proposed Rs 1,614 crore South Korean investment to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Stalin said two reports that emerged in the morning reflected what he described as a deterioration in the State's development trajectory under the present administration, as he alleged that the government's neglect was weakening Tamil Nadu's ability to sustain growth and attract investment.

Referring to the first report, Stalin claimed that Tamil Nadu's GST revenue growth had fallen below the national average. He portrayed this as an indication that the state's economic momentum was being eroded under TVK rule.

His second allegation concerned South Korean investments worth Rs 1,614 crore that, he said, had been expected to come to Tamil Nadu. Stalin claimed these investments had instead gone to Andhra Pradesh because of the TVK government's indifference.

The DMK chief also criticised the functioning of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the organisation associated with attracting and facilitating investments in the state. He said an institution that had helped bring investments and recognition to Tamil Nadu was now being affected by the "arrogance" of individuals under the current administration.

Stalin linked these allegations to his broader criticism of the government's priorities, contending that economic administration and investment promotion were suffering while the political leadership concentrated on electoral activity.

In a sarcastic remark, he said the government had demonstrated how a state could move into "reverse gear" across sectors within such a short period.

Targeting Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Stalin alleged that he neither understood nor appeared aware of the significance of these developments. Instead of addressing the issues, the Chief Minister had set out to make appearances in constituencies facing by-elections, he charged.

The criticism placed the alleged investment loss and weaker tax revenue growth at the centre of Stalin's attack on the administration. His statement presented both as signs of a reversal in the state's development, while accusing the leadership of failing to recognise the seriousness of the situation.

Stalin concluded with a warning that Tamil Nadu would face severe difficulties under continued TVK rule. He urged the public to prepare for challenging times, alleging that the government's approach threatened the state's economic future.