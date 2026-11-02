K'taka: PM Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Pink Line On Nov 13

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Monday that the much-awaited 7.5-km elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro Pink Line will be inaugurated on November 13,

The inauguration of the Pink Line has been anticipated for the past six months, but the launch was delayed due to delays in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for train operations.

With the inauguration date now finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bengaluru on November 13 to formally launch the service.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to initially operate six trains on the 7.5-km stretch.

The route has already received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), making it technically ready for operations. The BMRCL and the state government are expected to announce the official timetable and details of the inauguration programme shortly.

The Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, has a total length of 21.26 km, including a 13.76-km underground section. Construction of the 7.5-km elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere has been completed, and it recently received safety clearance from the CMRS.

In the first phase, metro services will operate between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, covering six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as a key interchange between the Yellow and Pink lines.

The launch of this stretch is expected to provide relief to commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road and areas around IIMB, JP Nagar and Jayadeva Hospital, which frequently experience heavy traffic congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours.

Traffic snarls stretching for several kilometres are common in these areas, especially during the rainy season. The commencement of metro services is expected to ease congestion and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport.

Earlier, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had himself stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Bengaluru on November 15 to inaugurate the metro stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.

However, the date has now been changed, and PM Modi will launch the Pink Line metro services on November 13 instead of November 15.