Bizarre Police Pursuit: Fleeing Malaysian Driver Stops To Pay Road Toll Before Crashing Barrier (WATCH)

In a hilarious yet bizarre turn of events, a van driver was seen stopping at a toll plaza and attempting to tap his payment card while being actively pursued by Malaysian police on Saturday, October 31.

In a video that went viral on social media, the driver in a silver van was seen pulling up at a toll booth and using his 'Tap and Go' to make a quick payment before he could get away from arrest by the Malaysian police. The Malaysian police's vehicle was behind the accused, and one of the officers stepped out to arrest the driver.

However, the van driver managed to escape from the clutches of police arrest by crashing through the toll barrier after a brief scuffle with the officer.

Also Read:Kerala: Out-of-Control Car Runs Over Pedestrian's Foot in Kannur, Nearby Cops Act Instantly (WATCH)

How Did the Incident Happen?

Sri Petaling, which is located in Kuala Lumpur, became the starting point of a dramatic pursuit by police officers to nab the driver, who was reportedly accused of using his mobile phone while driving.

According to police officials, the food delivery driver was caught using his mobile phone by Malaysian police officers and began to flee when asked to pull over around 1:30 PM. The suspect made a sudden U-turn and sped off towards the Maju Expressway (MEX). While on the way, the driver reportedly crashed into several vehicles before reaching the toll plaza.

After reaching the toll plaza, the 41-year-old food delivery driver slowed down and tapped his 'Touch n Go' card at the barrier while the police patrol vehicle pulled up closely behind him. Despite one of the police officers' attempts to apprehend him at the toll plaza, his effort went in vain as the driver sped away by crashing into the barrier.

CCTV footage shows a van driver stopping to pay a toll during a police chase in Selangor, Malaysia, before crashing into a barrier following police intervention. Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 2, 2026

The driver drove recklessly towards Cyberjaya while attempting to evade the police, before eventually being cornered and detained by law enforcement. The police officers managed to nab him after a 25-kilometre high-speed chase that eventually ended along Persiaran APEC in Cyberjaya.

The CCTV footage, which was placed near the toll plaza, captured the incident right from the driver making his payment through his Touch 'n Go card at the gantry, right up to the moment he panicked and smashed through the barrier as an officer approached.

Food Delivery Driver Tested Positive for Methamphetamine

The Malaysian police chase to nab the 41-year-old food delivery driver stemmed from routine traffic enforcement after officers spotted the suspect using his mobile phone while driving.

According to Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook, a preliminary urine screening test on the suspect returned a positive result for methamphetamine. However, there was no contraband or prohibited items found in the van the suspect was driving.

The Brickfields police have seized the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody for further investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public duties.

However, the investigation has yet to establish whether the van driver was under the influence of drugs during the pursuit or if other underlying factors contributed to his decision to flee from the police.

Also Read:Leopard Walks Into UP Farmhouse at 4 am, Pet Dog Refuses To Let It Pass