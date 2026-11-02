Lone Worker Safety Solutions Markets In Europe, North America And Australia & New Zealand Connected Safety Users To Reach 3.8 Million By 2030 As Apps, Satellites, And Private-Sector Demand Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lone Worker Safety Solutions - 5th Edition" has been added tooffering.

The report examines the lone worker protection market across Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand, providing analysis of 71 solution vendors. Spanning 135 pages, the research includes 5-year industry forecasts, regional market data, competitive intelligence and expert commentary to support strategic business decisions.

Adoption of lone worker safety solutions continues to increase as employers strengthen workforce protection, improve emergency response capabilities and address employee wellbeing. The market includes dedicated lone worker devices, smartphone apps, monitoring platforms, alarm monitoring services and emergency response solutions. While many suppliers specialize in hardware, software or monitoring, only a limited number provide complete end-to-end solutions.

The combined user base in Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand reached nearly 2.5 million at the end of 2025. This figure is expected to rise to approximately 3.8 million by 2030, supported by increased employer awareness, technology advancements and evolving workplace safety requirements.

Europe is the largest regional market. Its user base is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 9.2%, rising from 1.4 million users at the end of 2025 to more than 2.2 million at the end of 2030. The UK accounts for more than half of the European market and remains the region's leading country for lone worker safety solution adoption.

In North America, the number of users is projected to grow from 685,000 at the end of 2025 to approximately 1.1 million by 2030. Canada currently leads the US in subscriber numbers. Australia & New Zealand is also forecast to expand, with its user base increasing from 350,000 to around 520,000 during the same period.

The combined value of the lone worker safety solutions market across the three regions reached € 308 million in 2025. By 2030, Europe is forecast to generate € 251 million in market value, followed by North America at approximately € 146 million and Australia & New Zealand at around € 59 million.

Many leading lone worker safety vendors originate from the UK, Canada and Australia, which are also the three largest country markets. UK-based Peoplesafe is Europe's leading provider by subscriber volume, serving approximately 375,000 users. Duress holds a leading position in Australia with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Prominent Canadian providers include Aware360, Blackline Safety and Tsunami Solutions, while AlertMedia and Becklar are major US-based market participants. Other notable companies include Access Personal Safety, EcoOnline, Orbis Protect, PanicGuard, Reliance High-Tech, SoloProtect, Totalmobile, Vatix and Vismo in the UK; Worksafe Guardian and GetHomeSafe in Australia and New Zealand; Beepiz and Nomadia in France; Ascom, Swissphone and Uepaa in Switzerland; MultiBel and Secure2Go in the Netherlands; Oelmann Elektronik in Germany; Secapp in Finland; and MiniFinder, Securdia and Securitas in Sweden.

Key benefits of the report include:



Insights from 55 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Profiles of key lone worker safety solution providers across Europe, North America and Australia & New Zealand.

Analysis of current market trends, competitive developments and technology innovation.

Assessment of market opportunities, adoption barriers and industry challenges.

Evaluation of the factors expected to drive demand for lone worker safety services. Updated regional market forecasts through 2030.

The research addresses critical market questions, including:



Which companies are the leading providers of lone worker safety solutions?

What products and services are available from device vendors, software suppliers and monitoring providers?

How does adoption compare between smartphone apps and dedicated lone worker safety devices?

What factors are driving employers to implement connected worker protection services?

How will technology advancements influence future market development?

How do competitive conditions and sales strategies vary by region?

Which countries are introducing or strengthening lone worker safety regulations? How is the global lone worker safety market expected to evolve through 2030?

The report is designed for lone worker safety vendors, security providers, system integrators, investors, consultants and employers responsible for mobile or isolated employees. It provides actionable intelligence on market size, regional growth, vendor positioning, technology developments and the long-term outlook for connected lone worker protection.

Key Topics Covered

1 Lone Worker Safety Solutions

1.1 Employment statistics

1.2 Lone working

1.3 Lone worker safety solution infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Service segment

1.4 Lone worker legislation and standards

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

2 Market Analysis and Forecasts

2.1 Market landscape

2.2 Solution provider market shares

2.3 Market forecasts

2.4 Market drivers and trends

2.4.1 Evolving market dynamics across devices and app-based solutions

2.4.2 Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

2.4.3 The 2G/3G sunsets create challenges and opportunities for LW vendors

2.4.4 Consolidation in the UK market and global price pressure

2.4.5 Hybrid working - an aftermath of the pandemic

2.4.6 Big opportunities in the private sector

2.4.7 Satellite solutions provide protection beyond cellular coverage

2.4.8 Lone worker safety solutions face competition from smartphone SOS features

2.4.9 Lone worker safety solutions are not just for lone workers

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Lone worker safety solution providers

3.1.1 Access Personal Safety

3.1.2 AddSecure

3.1.3 ADRESYS

3.1.4 AlertMedia

3.1.5 Amigo Systems (Transfer Group)

3.1.6 Ascom

3.1.7 Aware360

3.1.8 Becklar

3.1.9 Beepiz (SuiviDeFlotte.net)

3.1.10 Blackline Safety

3.1.11 Bodytrak

3.1.12 CALIMA

3.1.13 Crystal Alarm

3.1.14 Cuebly

3.1.15 Duress

3.1.16 EcoOnline

3.1.17 Epic Blue

3.1.18 F24

3.1.19 First2HelpYou

3.1.20 GetHomeSafe

3.1.21 MiniFinder

3.1.22 MiSentinelSOS (Sentinel Technologies)

3.1.23 MultiBel

3.1.24 My Angel

3.1.25 My Safety Buddy

3.1.26 Neovigie (LPI Group)

3.1.27 Nomadia

3.1.28 Oelmann Elektronik

3.1.29 Omnigard

3.1.30 OnGuard

3.1.31 Orbis Protect

3.1.32 PanicGuard

3.1.33 Peoplesafe

3.1.34 Pick Protection (Arnold Clark)

3.1.35 Reliance High-Tech

3.1.36 Samsara

3.1.37 Safepoint (Techshift)

3.1.38 SafeTCard

3.1.39 Secapp

3.1.40 Securdia

3.1.41 Secure2Go

3.1.42 Securitas

3.1.43 SoloProtect

3.1.44 SHEQSY (SafetyCulture)

3.1.45 Swanholm Technology

3.1.46 Swissphone

3.1.47 Sysnav

3.1.48 Traxxs

3.1.49 Terracom

3.1.50 Totalmobile

3.1.51 Track24

3.1.52 Tsunami Solutions

3.1.53 Uepaa

3.1.54 Vatix

3.1.55 Vecima Networks

3.1.56 VerticalMan (Aldea)

3.1.57 Vismo

3.1.58 WaryMe

3.1.59 Worksafe Guardian (Ideagen)

3.1.60 X-Guard

3.2 Lone worker device manufacturers

3.2.1 ACR Electronics

3.2.2 Eview

3.2.3 Flic (Shortcut Labs)

3.2.4 Garmin

3.2.5 Globalstar

3.2.6 MAGNETA

3.2.7 Datix (SAVV)

3.2.8 Scandinavian Radio Technology

3.2.9 Teltonika

3.2.10 Twig Com

3.2.11 ZOLEO (Roadpost)

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

List of Figures [58]

For more information about this report visit

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