Global Critical Minerals Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On A $469.79B Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Critical Minerals Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global critical minerals market is experiencing strong growth as governments, manufacturers and energy companies increase investment in secure supplies of materials essential to electrification, renewable energy and advanced industrial production. The market is projected to grow from $329.16 billion in 2025 to $353.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising demand from industrial manufacturing, expanding electronics production and increased mining activity in emerging economies. Growth in steel and alloy production, along with the early adoption of electric vehicle batteries, has also strengthened demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, rare earth elements and other strategically important minerals.

The critical minerals market is forecast to reach $469.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the continued electrification of transportation, rising requirements for battery-grade raw materials and the expansion of renewable energy storage infrastructure. Investment in deep-sea mining, rare earth exploration and mineral processing capacity is also expected to increase as countries prioritize resilient and diversified critical mineral supply chains.

Strategic stockpiling is emerging as a major global market trend, with governments seeking to reduce exposure to supply disruptions and geopolitical risks. Mining companies and manufacturers are also diversifying sourcing locations, pursuing previously untapped mineral reserves and entering long-term offtake agreements. At the same time, mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the mining and resources sector as businesses seek greater scale, technical expertise and control over essential battery and energy-transition materials.

The development of renewable energy infrastructure is expected to remain a significant catalyst for critical minerals market growth. Government policies and international commitments to reduce carbon emissions are encouraging substantial investment in solar power, wind energy, electricity grids and energy storage systems. These technologies require reliable access to critical minerals for batteries, turbines, solar equipment, transmission systems and other clean energy components.

Momentum in renewable energy adoption is already increasing mineral requirements across key markets. In August 2025, UK-based solar energy company Atlantic Renewables reported that residential solar panel installations in the UK rose by 22% during the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Continued growth in distributed solar generation and utility-scale renewable energy projects is expected to increase demand for the minerals required to manufacture, store and transmit clean power.

Technology innovation is also transforming critical mineral extraction and processing. Market participants are investing in direct lithium extraction technologies to accelerate production, improve lithium recovery and reduce the environmental impact associated with conventional extraction methods. These advances are particularly relevant to electric vehicle battery supply chains, where producers require high-purity lithium and more efficient project development.

In February 2026, Canada-based clean technology company Summit Nanotech launched its RapidValidation DLE Demonstration Plant. The modular facility is designed to test lithium recovery efficiency across multiple brine sources, accelerate project validation and reduce operational risk. Its technology supports higher lithium yields while limiting water use, land requirements and overall environmental impact, potentially enabling faster development of lithium mining and processing projects.

Consolidation is another important feature of the critical minerals market. In March 2025, Rio Tinto Limited acquired Arcadium Lithium Pty Ltd for $6.7 billion. The transaction expanded Rio Tinto's lithium production and processing capabilities while strengthening its position in energy-transition materials. It also supports the company's strategy to address increasing global demand for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage applications through a more secure supply of critical battery metals.

Asia-Pacific was the largest critical minerals market in 2025, while North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Mineral Type: Lithium; Cobalt; Rare Earth Elements; Nickel; Graphite; Manganese; Tungsten; Copper; Other Minerals

2) By Supply Chain Stage: Mining And Extraction; Processing And Refining; Manufacturing And Component Production

3) By Application: Agriculture; Electric Vehicles; High-Tech Electronics; Telecommunications; Energy; Other Applications

Subsegments:



1) By Lithium: Lithium Carbonate; Lithium Hydroxide; Lithium Chloride; Lithium Metal; Lithium Concentrate

2) By Cobalt: Cobalt Sulfate; Cobalt Oxide; Cobalt Metal; Cobalt Hydroxide; Cobalt Carbonate

3) By Rare Earth Elements: Neodymium; Praseodymium; Dysprosium; Terbium; Lanthanum

4) By Nickel: Nickel Sulfate; Nickel Pig Iron; Nickel Matte; Nickel Cathode; Nickel Briquettes

5) By Graphite: Natural Flake Graphite; Amorphous Graphite; Vein Graphite; Synthetic Graphite; Expandable Graphite

6) By Manganese: Manganese Sulfate; Manganese Dioxide; High Carbon Ferromanganese; Silicomanganese; Electrolytic Manganese Metal

7) By Tungsten: Ammonium Paratungstate; Tungsten Carbide; Tungsten Oxide; Ferrotungsten; Tungsten Metal

8) By Copper: Copper Cathode; Copper Concentrate; Copper Rod; Copper Wire; Refined Copper

9) By Other Minerals: Vanadium; Gallium; Indium; Tellurium

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Glencore International AG

Rio Tinto Group

BHP Group Limited

Vale S.A.

Anglo American plc

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Albemarle Corporation

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Pilbara Minerals Limited

NMDC Limited

Livent Corporation

Lynas Rare Earths Limited

MP Materials Corp.

Core Lithium Ltd

Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation

Piedmont Lithium Inc.

IGO Limited

Arafura Resources Limited

Teck Resources Limited

Graphite One Inc. Lithium Americas Corp.

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