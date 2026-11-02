Oxbridge / Suranceplus To Speak At Uncorrelated Cayman 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on several years of issuing tokenized reinsurance securities, Oxbridge is expanding its tokenization activities and exploring applications in AI data center financing.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) ("Oxbridge" or the "Company") today announced that Chairman and CEO Jay Madhu will return as a speaker at Uncorrelated Cayman 2026. Madhu will discuss the Company's experience issuing tokenized reinsurance securities through SurancePlus, the expansion into third-party reinsurance opportunities, and how tokenization could support AI infrastructure financing through AI GridWorks.

Uncorrelated Cayman brings together institutional investors, family offices and fund managers for discussions on alternative investments. Madhu will join the“Tokenization & Digital Assets” panel, sharing a practitioner's perspective on structuring and issuing tokenized securities, investor access, and the practical considerations involved in using blockchain infrastructure.

Through SurancePlus, Oxbridge has completed tokenized reinsurance offerings across four consecutive treaty years. The Company is building on that experience by broadening the reinsurance opportunities available through its platform and exploring potential applications in other real-world assets, including AI data centers.

Developments Since Uncorrelated Cayman 2025



2025–2026 Reinsurance Results: SurancePlus' EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re offerings, presented at last year's conference with target annual returns of 20% and 42%, delivered annualized returns of 29.3% and 43.4%, respectively, as announced on June 17, 2026.

2026–2027 Offerings: SurancePlus completed its T20-2027 and T42-2027 tokenized reinsurance offerings, continuing the Company's use of blockchain infrastructure to provide access to reinsurance investments.

Expansion into Third-Party Reinsurance: SurancePlus completed three HCI-related tokenized securities offerings. The securities provide qualified investors with synthetic contractual exposure to specified reinsurance risk associated with HCI Group's Fortex Re program through a separate investment structure, without direct participation in the underlying reinsurance program. AI GridWorks: Launched in August 2026, Oxbridge's AI infrastructure subsidiary is focused on developing, owning and operating AI data centers. The Company is exploring how SurancePlus' tokenization experience could support capital formation for these projects.

Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge, commented:“We're excited to return to Uncorrelated Cayman, right here in our home jurisdiction. Last year we told this audience what we believed tokenized reinsurance could deliver, and those offerings exceeded their targets. Our next chapter is bringing SurancePlus and AI GridWorks together, and we are exploring how tokenization could open AI data center infrastructure to a broader base of investors.”

Conference Details

Panel: Tokenization & Digital Assets

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. Cayman time / Eastern Standard Time

Venue: Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman

Conference attendees interested in meeting with Madhu to discuss SurancePlus, AI GridWorks or potential partnerships may contact the Company using the details below.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) ("Oxbridge") is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, focused on building and growing businesses at the intersection of digital finance and artificial intelligence infrastructure, through its two complementary growth platforms.

Through its SurancePlus platform, Oxbridge has pioneered the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) by developing one of the first blockchain-based platforms to offer tokenized reinsurance securities sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. The Company's regulated reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS, provide property and casualty reinsurance solutions serving insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Through AI GridWorks, Oxbridge is expanding into AI infrastructure with a focus on developing, owning, and operating AI data centers and the supporting infrastructure required to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI compute.

For more information, visit , , and

Company Contact

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

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Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer and sale of the tokens by SurancePlus are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Any securities described herein will be offered only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Participation in any offering will be limited to investors who satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements and regulatory exemptions. Past performance of any SurancePlus offering is not indicative of future results. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice.