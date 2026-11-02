Advanced HVAC Control Market Forecast To Reach $14.8 Billion By 2035 As Smart Building Adoption Accelerates Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Carrier And Siemens Lead The Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control market is positioned for sustained expansion as building owners, facility managers and contractors increase investment in intelligent climate management, energy efficiency and connected infrastructure. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and providing forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis evaluates major segments, regions and economies shaping global demand.

The advanced HVAC control market reached approximately $4.7 billion in 2025 after expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $8.67 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 13% during the 2025-2030 period. Growth is expected to continue at an 11.3% CAGR from 2030, taking the global market value to approximately $14.8 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by increasing attention to indoor air quality and occupant health, wider adoption of green building certifications and environmental, social and governance initiatives, rising energy costs, and continued investment in building retrofits and automation upgrades. However, high initial installation and integration costs constrained adoption, while difficulties connecting advanced HVAC controls with legacy building systems created additional implementation challenges.

Future growth will be driven by the rapid adoption of smart buildings, Internet of Things connectivity, commercial infrastructure development and data center expansion. Stringent energy-efficiency regulations and building codes are also encouraging organizations to modernize HVAC operations. Demand for automation, real-time monitoring and system optimization is expected to strengthen as property owners seek to reduce energy consumption and improve building performance. Potential market restraints include shortages of skilled technicians and system integrators, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, tariffs and trade-related disruption.

Key advanced HVAC control market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence, autonomous intelligence and connected building ecosystems. Cloud computing, big data platforms and cybersecurity technologies are supporting real-time monitoring, automated environmental optimization and data-driven operational decisions. Sustainability, climate technology and circular economy initiatives are also influencing product development. In industrial settings, Industry 4.0 technologies are enabling improved system efficiency, predictive maintenance and continuous equipment monitoring.

By control type, the market is divided into centralized and distributed systems. Centralized controls represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 67.4% of the market, or approximately $3.12 billion. Distributed HVAC controls are forecast to record the fastest growth through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6% as organizations seek flexible and scalable control architectures.

By component, the market includes controllers, sensors and actuators. Controllers led the segment in 2025 with a 40.3% share, equivalent to approximately $1.89 billion. Sensors are expected to become the fastest-growing component category between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.5% amid increasing demand for accurate environmental monitoring and automated system response.

Technology segments include smart thermostats, demand-controlled ventilation, building management systems and variable refrigerant flow systems. Building management systems held the largest share in 2025, accounting for 42.3% of the market, or approximately $1.99 billion. Smart thermostats are projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment through 2030, with a CAGR of 16.9%.

Commercial buildings dominated the market by application in 2025, generating 47.4% of total revenue, or approximately $2.23 billion. Residential homes are expected to register the strongest application growth from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 18.4% as connected climate controls become more widely adopted. By end user, building owners accounted for the largest share in 2025 at 42.9%, or approximately $2.01 billion. HVAC contractors are forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, with a CAGR of 19.3% through 2030.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional advanced HVAC control market in 2025, representing 48.3% of global revenue, or approximately $2.27 billion. North America and Western Europe followed. Africa and the Middle East are forecast to be the fastest-growing regions through 2030, recording CAGRs of 16.2% and 15.9%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, while Western Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% during the same period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Centralized; Distributed

2) By Component: Controllers; Sensors; Actuators

3) By Technology Type: Smart Thermostats; Demand-Controlled Ventilation; Building Management System (BMS); Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings; Industrial Facilities; Residential Homes

5) By End-User: Buildings Owners; Facility Managers; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; advanced HVAC control indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Carrier Global Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies plc

Lennox International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

VEDAT Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhuhai Edison Energy-Saving Technology Co. Ltd.

Sanhua Holding Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls International Korea Inc.

Daikin Global

Youn Ya International Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric Taiwan

Delta Electronics Inc.

Jiuhan Systems Technology

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group

ABB Group

Siemens

Honeywell International

Delta Electronics

Johnson Controls

Bosch Thermotechnology GmbH

Vaillant Group

Carel Industries S.p.A.

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

KMC Controls

Trane Technologies

WEG S.A.

Elipse Software HVAC Engenharia

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