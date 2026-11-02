Changes To Full-Year Guidance For Biomar
BioMar constitutes a material part of the portfolio and is fully consolidated into the Schouw & Co. figures, and the information from BioMar will be incorporated into Schouw & Co.'s guidance.
Schouw & Co. provides guidance to the market on revenue and EBITDA and will consider its consolidated full-year guidance based on the information from BioMar and the outlook for the other portfolio businesses no later than in connection with the release of the Q3 interim report scheduled on 6 November 2026.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO
Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.
Attachment
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2026-11-02 FBM26-66 BioMar guidance ENG
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