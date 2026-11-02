Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Festi Hf.: Publication Of Base Prospectus


Date: 2026-11-02 09:46:35

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf., kt. 540206-2010, Dalvegur 10-14, 201 Kópavogur, has published a base prospectus in connection with an issuance programme for bonds and bills. The base prospectus, dated 2 November 2026, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The prospectus is issued in Icelandic and published electronically on Festi's website,

The base prospectus will be available on Festi's website for ten years from the date of its approval.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).

Attachment

  • 2026-11-02-Grunnlýsing útgáfuramma Festi hf

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903270


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search