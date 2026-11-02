Festi Hf.: Publication Of Base Prospectus
The base prospectus will be available on Festi's website for ten years from the date of its approval.
Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.
For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
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2026-11-02-Grunnlýsing útgáfuramma Festi hf
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