Global Post Acute Care Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$1.4 Trillion As Aging And Lower-Cost Care Drive 8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on lower-cost home health, Asia-Pacific expansion and consolidation in a highly fragmented provider landscape

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Post Acute Care Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Post Acute Care Market was valued at US$ 880 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 1.40 trillion by 2031, expanding at an 8% CAGR during 2026-2031, according to the report. Market growth is being driven by aging populations, earlier hospital discharges and the continued shift of patient recovery into lower-cost care settings.

Post acute care providers are benefiting from rising demand for rehabilitation, skilled nursing, home health and hospice services. Healthcare systems and payers are increasingly focused on improving recovery outcomes while managing costs outside traditional hospital environments. These trends are expected to support sustained demand across multiple service categories through 2031.

North America remained the largest regional post acute care market in 2025, accounting for 43% of global revenue. The United States led the region with a market value of US$ 348.12 billion, reflecting its extensive network of skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation providers, home health agencies and hospice organizations. Government reimbursement, a large older population and established care delivery infrastructure continue to underpin the region's market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a 10.1% CAGR. Japan represents the largest market in the region, while China and India are expected to record the fastest growth. Expanding healthcare capacity, demographic changes and increasing demand for long-term recovery services are supporting the region's outlook.

Skilled nursing facilities led the global market by service type with a 31.5% share in 2025. Home health services accounted for 22%, followed by inpatient rehabilitation at 12% and hospice at 10%. The distribution of revenue across these categories highlights the broad range of clinical and supportive services required after patients leave acute hospital care.

Adults aged 65 and over generated 40% of market revenue, making older patients the most significant age group. Government programmes funded 52% of total spending, demonstrating the central role of public reimbursement in supporting access to post acute care services. Population aging is expected to increase demand for coordinated recovery, rehabilitation and end-of-life care over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape remains highly fragmented. The 15 providers profiled in the report represented only about 4% of global revenue in 2025, while the three largest companies accounted for approximately 1.6%. Encompass Health, Ensign Group and Select Medical led the profiled providers, but their combined share indicates that the market continues to be distributed across numerous regional, local and specialist operators.

Recent company performance reinforces the positive demand outlook. Encompass Health has guided 2026 revenue to between US$ 6.365 Billion and US$ 6.465 Billion. Ensign Group reported 18.7% growth in skilled services revenue during 2025, reflecting rising utilization and ongoing capacity expansion among leading United States providers.

Overall, the report identifies a favorable outlook for the Global Post Acute Care Market through 2031. Demographic pressures, hospital discharge strategies, public funding and demand for lower-cost care settings are expected to support expansion, while the fragmented provider base creates opportunities for investment, capacity development, strategic partnerships and consolidation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Post Acute Care Market Segmentation

2.1 By Service Type

2.2 By Condition

2.3 By Age Group

2.4 By Delivery Model

2.5 By Payer

2.6 By Provider Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Post Acute Care Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Post Acute Care Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Post Acute Care Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Post Acute Care Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Post Acute Care Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Encompass Health

6.2 Ensign Group

6.3 Select Medical

6.4 PACS Group

6.5 Humana (CenterWell Home Health)

6.6 Life Care Centers of America

6.7 BAYADA Home Health Care

6.8 Chemed (VITAS)

6.9 Aveanna Healthcare

6.10 Clariane

6.11 Addus HomeCare

6.12 National HealthCare Corp

6.13 Enhabit

6.14 SOMPO Care

6.15 Pennant Group

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Cutting Readmissions at Home

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



Encompass Health

Ensign Group

Select Medical

PACS Group

Humana (CenterWell Home Health)

Life Care Centers of America

BAYADA Home Health Care

Chemed (VITAS)

Aveanna Healthcare

Clariane

Addus HomeCare

National HealthCare Corp

Enhabit

SOMPO Care Pennant Group

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