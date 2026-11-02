Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, Share, And Forecast Report 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles Of Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Straumann, Envista, 3M, Henry Schein, And American Orthodontics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on clear aligners, adult orthodontics, AI-driven personalization and direct-to-consumer care through targeted innovation and digital access

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Orthodontic Braces Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic braces market is positioned for substantial expansion as demand for dental aesthetics, corrective orthodontic treatment and personalized care continues to increase. The report provides a comprehensive market analysis covering the historical period of 2021-2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts for 2026-2031.

Valued at USD 21.42 Billion in 2024, the global orthodontic braces market is projected to reach USD 71.15 Billion by 2031. The industry recorded a CAGR of 13.87% during 2021-2024, supported by the rising prevalence of malocclusion and other dental disorders, greater awareness of oral health and wider access to orthodontic services. Expanding healthcare infrastructure across mature and emerging economies is also enabling more patients to pursue corrective treatment.

Changing preferences surrounding personal appearance are influencing market growth, particularly among teenagers, young adults and working professionals. Social media exposure and increased emphasis on smile aesthetics have strengthened demand for orthodontic solutions that combine clinical effectiveness with discreet design. Clear aligners and ceramic braces are gaining traction among patients seeking less visible alternatives to traditional metal braces, while customized treatment plans are improving comfort and treatment precision.

Adult patients represent an increasingly important segment of the orthodontic braces market. Improved financial stability, greater awareness of available treatments and growing interest in lifelong oral aesthetics are encouraging adults to seek orthodontic care. Professional environments that place greater value on appearance and confidence are further contributing to demand for smile enhancement procedures.

Technology is transforming orthodontic diagnosis, treatment planning and patient engagement. The adoption of 3D imaging and CAD/CAM systems supports precise digital impressions, treatment simulations and customized production of braces and aligners. These capabilities can reduce reliance on traditional molds while supporting more accurate and efficient clinical workflows.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming more prominent across the orthodontic industry. AI-powered platforms can analyze tooth movement, assess patient data, simulate expected outcomes and support optimized treatment durations. Virtual reality and augmented reality applications are enhancing patient education by helping individuals visualize treatment progress and anticipated results. These technologies can strengthen engagement, adherence and overall satisfaction.

Direct-to-consumer orthodontics is another notable market trend, with some providers offering at-home impression kits and remote consultations. Alongside the broader expansion of teleorthodontics, this model is creating additional access points for patients. Continued development will depend on clinical oversight, treatment quality, affordability and the ability of providers to deliver reliable outcomes.

Market Segmentation



Product Type: Traditional Metal Braces, Clear Aligners, Ceramic Braces, and Lingual Braces

Age Group: Children & Teenagers, and Adults

End User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others

Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Countries: United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and France

The report evaluates the orthodontic braces market by value in USD Billion and assesses market attractiveness by region, product type, age group and end user. It also examines major opportunities, trends, growth drivers and industry challenges through SWOT frameworks and supporting market intelligence.

Competitive analysis includes company strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and other significant industry developments. Companies covered include Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Straumann Holding, Envista Holdings, 3M Company, Henry Schein, and American Orthodontics.

Looking ahead, the global orthodontic braces market is expected to benefit from continued advances in digital orthodontics, AI integration, innovative materials and teleorthodontics. As patients increasingly prioritize personalized, comfortable and aesthetically appealing solutions, manufacturers and care providers are focusing on improved clinical outcomes, broader accessibility and greater affordability. These developments are expected to reshape orthodontic care delivery and create significant growth opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Strengthen direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels

2.2 Focus on rising adult orthodontic treatment adoption

3. Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Orthodontic Braces Market

3.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.5.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By Product Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type

3.5.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Traditional Metal Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Clear Aligners, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Ceramic Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Lingual Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Age Group

3.6.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By Age Group Overview

3.6.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By Age Group

3.6.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Children & Teenagers, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Adults, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By End User

3.7.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By End User Overview

3.7.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By End User

3.7.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Dental Clinics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Orthodontic Braces Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Country

5.5.1 Americas Orthodontic Braces Market, By Country Overview

5.5.2 United States Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.3 Canada Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

5.5.4 Rest of Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6. Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Country

6.5.1 Europe Orthodontic Braces Market, By Country Overview

6.5.2 Germany Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.3 United Kingdom Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.4 France Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

6.5.5 Rest of Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7. Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Segment Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Segment Analysis

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Orthodontic Braces Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 Dentsply Sirona

9.3.2 Align Technology

9.3.3 Straumann Holding

9.3.4 Envista Holdings

9.3.5 3M Company

9.3.6 Henry Schein

9.3.7 American Orthodontics

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [54]



List of Tables [7]

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