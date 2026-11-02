Red Cat Announces Strategic Partnership With Sine Engineering To Strengthen Resilient Communications And Navigation Across Air And Maritime Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration brings together Ukraine-tested technology and American-made autonomous systems to advance capabilities for U.S. and allied forces

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced a strategic partnership with Sine Engineering, a Ukraine-rooted global technology company providing resilient communications, navigation and networking technologies developed and tested in Ukraine. The partnership is established through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Sine Advanced Engineering, Inc., Sine's U.S. business.

The agreement establishes a framework for a long-term strategic commercial and technology relationship focused on the integration of Sine's technologies into Red Cat's autonomous platforms, including its Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and Red Cat Aerial UAV platforms. The collaboration aims to help unmanned systems maintain command and control (C2), video and data links, and positioning capabilities in GPS-denied and communications-contested environments.

“Ukraine has become one of the world's most important proving grounds for drone communications and electronic warfare,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.“This partnership shows how companies can combine battlefield-tested technology with U.S.-designed and manufactured drones to deliver critical capabilities to our warfighters and allies. Sine brings the resilient communications, navigation and networking capabilities we see as foundational to the next generation of Red Cat's air and maritime platforms. Together, we're building toward autonomous systems designed to succeed on the modern battlefield.”

Sine's technologies include resilient communications, video and control links, GPS-independent positioning, networking and the critical infrastructure that supports connected unmanned systems. The companies intend to evaluate these capabilities across interconnected aerial and maritime platforms, including USVs, buoys, beacons and other distributed infrastructure. These applications could extend operational reach and support coordinated unmanned missions across strategically important maritime regions.

Integration and field work involving the companies' technologies are already underway, providing an initial foundation for the broader collaboration. Initial integration with Sine technology has been crucial to Red Cat's success in the Ukraine with its HellcatTM platform. Under the MOU, the companies intend to focus initially on maritime platforms and distributed networking infrastructure, while exploring opportunities across Red Cat's broader portfolio.

The partnership is intended to support opportunities with U.S., Ukrainian and other global allied defense customers where distributed maritime operations and resilient communications are increasingly important. Connecting autonomous vessels, aerial platforms and supporting infrastructure could help forces maintain situational awareness and operational flexibility across hundreds of islands and other geographically dispersed environments.

“Ukraine has made one thing clear: resilient communications and navigation are not optional. They are foundational to the next generation of unmanned systems,” said Mark Edgar, Co-CEO of Sine Advanced Engineering.“Sine brings technology developed and tested in Ukraine under the realities of modern electronic warfare. Red Cat's combination of American manufacturing, air and maritime platforms, and all-domain vision makes it a powerful partner to bring these capabilities to U.S. and allied forces. Through this non-exclusive partnership, our ambition is to set a new standard for resilient, connected unmanned systems operating in contested environments.”

The collaboration supports Red Cat's all-domain strategy to build an integrated portfolio of autonomous defense technologies across air, land, sea and space, combining platforms, communications infrastructure, and mission capabilities to address evolving mission needs.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software offerings, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at

About Sine Engineering

Sine Engineering is a Ukraine-rooted global tech company, developing resilient communications, navigation and onboard autonomy for highly contested environments since 2022. The company provides critical infrastructure that enables uncrewed systems to operate when satellite navigation and conventional links fail. With offices and R&D centers across Ukraine, the United States (Sine Advanced Engineering), and Finland, Sine Engineering technologies have both civil and dual-use applications. In 2026, Sine became the first investment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

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