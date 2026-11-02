Global Intelligent Edge Computing Module Market Report 2026 NVIDIA, Dell, Siemens, Cisco And Intel Capitalize On Edge AI As Market Hits $12.35 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA, Dell, Siemens, Cisco and Intel. Profiles their roles in intelligent edge modules for low-latency processing, real-time analytics, connectivity and industrial IoT.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intelligent Edge Computing Module Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent Edge Computing Module Market Forecast to Reach $12.35 Billion by 2030

The global intelligent edge computing module market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations increase investments in real-time data processing, connected infrastructure, and distributed computing. The market is projected to grow from $6.04 billion in 2025 to $6.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the widespread adoption of edge computing infrastructure, increasing deployment of connected devices, and rising demand for low-latency data processing. Organizations are also seeking to reduce their dependence on centralized cloud infrastructure while improving operational responsiveness through real-time analytics and localized decision-making.

The intelligent edge computing module market is forecast to reach $12.35 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for higher edge-processing performance, energy-efficient computing modules, advanced connectivity technologies, localized data processing, and scalable edge computing architectures.

Key intelligent edge computing module market trends include the integration of low-latency processors, greater adoption of compact edge-processing hardware, and rising demand for real-time edge analytics. Businesses are also deploying integrated connectivity solutions and distributed data-processing systems to support industrial automation, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications.

The increasing adoption of Internet of Things devices is a major factor supporting market growth. Expanding demand for automation, continuous connectivity, and improved efficiency across industrial, commercial, and residential environments is accelerating the deployment of connected devices. Intelligent edge computing modules process data closer to these devices, helping minimize latency, reduce network congestion, improve reliability, and support faster operational decisions.

According to the European Commission, approximately 40 billion IoT-connected devices were installed worldwide in 2023. That figure is projected to reach 49 billion by 2026, reflecting an annual growth rate of 7%. This continued increase in connected devices is expected to strengthen demand for edge AI processing, integrated connectivity, and high-performance computing modules.

Product innovation remains an important competitive strategy within the intelligent edge computing module market. In March 2026, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. launched the SH603ZA-AP smart module for advanced commercial and industrial edge computing applications. The module combines commercial- and industrial-grade CPU and GPU options with a neural processing unit delivering 6 TOPS of performance. It also supports camera, audio, USB, PCIe, SATA, UART, CAN, and GPIO interfaces, providing flexible computing and connectivity capabilities for next-generation IoT and edge AI deployments.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In January 2025, Virtium LLC acquired Embedded Artists AB for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Virtium's edge AI, industrial computing, and connectivity capabilities. It also expands the company's ability to provide integrated computing, AI acceleration, memory, storage, connectivity, and software solutions to industrial original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Asia-Pacific dominated the intelligent edge computing module market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the intelligent edge computing module market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Smart Cities; Industrial Automation; Healthcare; Retail; Telecommunications

5) By End Use: Manufacturing; Transportation And Logistics; Energy And Utilities; Banking And Financial Services

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processor Units; Graphics Processing Units; Neural Processing Units; Memory And Storage Components; Connectivity Modules

2) By Software: Edge Operating Systems; Edge Analytics Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Software; Device Management Software; Data Processing Software

3) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Managed Edge Computing Services; Cloud Connectivity Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



NVIDIA Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Schneider Electric SE

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Moxa Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

congatec GmbH

Toradex AG

SECO S.p.A.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

Portwell Inc.

Variscite Ltd.

SolidRun Ltd.

Vecow Co. Ltd.

Arbor Technology Corp.

TechNexion Ltd.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kneron Inc.

VIA Technologies Inc.

Premio Inc. DeepBlue Technology Co. Ltd.

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