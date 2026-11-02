Chase Plastics Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Its 11Th Annual Giving Card Campaign, 'Helping The Helpers'

Chase Plastics

2026 Giving Campaign

Chase Plastics officially launched its 11th Annual Giving Card campaign today!

- Kevin Chase, Chase Plastics CEO

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chase Plastics officially launched its 11th Annual Giving Card campaign today, continuing a holiday tradition that celebrates the charitable organizations making a difference in communities across North America. This year's campaign, themed“Helping the Helpers,” invites participants to nominate a deserving nonprofit organization for a chance to receive a $2,500 donation.

To participate, visit chaseplastics/giving to nominate a favorite charitable organization through December 13, 2026. The selected charitable organization will receive a $2,500 donation, and the individual who nominated the organization will receive a $100 Amazon gift card as a thank-you for helping recognize a worthy cause. The selected charity(ies) will be announced on chaseplastics and Chase Plastics' social media channels on December 22, 2026. Throughout the campaign, Chase Plastics will also spotlight charitable organizations on social media to share their missions, highlight their impact, and help raise awareness of the important work they do.

Giving has long been an integral part of Chase Plastics' culture and commitment to its communities. Since launching the Giving Card campaign in 2016, the company has received thousands of charitable nominations and helped support dozens of nonprofit organizations nationwide. Since launching the campaign, Chase Plastics has donated a total of $87,000 to charitable organizations across North America, helping support the important work they do in their communities.

The spirit of giving extends well beyond the annual campaign. Each November, Chase Plastics celebrates“Giving November” through initiatives that include food drives, shopping for adopted Christmas families, and volunteering at local food banks. The company also encourages year-round community involvement by offering employees paid volunteer time off and using its Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn platforms to spotlight charitable organizations and their missions.

“Every day, charitable organizations work tirelessly to support individuals and families in need, often with limited resources and tremendous dedication,” said Chase Plastics CEO Kevin Chase.“Through our Giving Card campaign, we have an opportunity to recognize these organizations, share their stories, and help extend their impact. Our theme, 'Helping the Helpers', reflects our commitment to supporting those who dedicate themselves to helping others. We're proud to continue this tradition and encourage our employees, customers, suppliers, and communities to join us in making a meaningful difference.”

Sherry Cudd

Chase Plastics Services, Inc.

+1 248-620-8333

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Chase Plastics Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Its 11th Annual Giving Card Campaign, 'Helping the Helpers' News Provided By Orange Marketing Group November 02, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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