2027 Noble Impact Awards Officially Launches In Recognizing Meaningful Positive Impact Worldwide

2027 Noble Impact Awards Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the launch of the 2027 Noble Impact Awards, a new global awards program recognizing positive impact.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the launch of the 2027 Noble Impact Awards, a new global awards program recognizing organizations, leaders, projects, innovations, campaigns, and initiatives creating meaningful and measurable positive impact. Open worldwide, the competition celebrates achievements that improve lives, strengthen communities, advance industries, and inspire lasting progress.

Positive Impact Across Sectors

The Noble Impact Awards welcomes entries from responsible businesses and startups, nonprofits, government bodies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and creative agencies worldwide. Open to organizations and individuals, the program provides an international platform for achievements of different scales, from local initiatives to global programs.

“Purpose becomes meaningful when it leads to action and creates results that can be seen and measured,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate (IAA).“Through the Noble Impact Awards, we aim to recognize those who are turning ambition into progress and creating positive change with lasting value.”

Recognition Across Ten Areas of Impact

The inaugural competition features ten major areas of recognition designed to reflect who creates impact, what drives it, and where that impact is experienced:

●Organizations & Enterprises Impact

●Leadership Impact

●Projects & Initiatives Impact

●Campaigns, Communications & Creative Impact

●Sustainability, ESG & Environmental Stewardship

●Innovation & Technology Impact

●Community, Culture & Social Impact

●Health & Wellbeing Impact

●Education Impact

●Government & Public Sector Impact

Together, these categories provide opportunities for achievements of different scales and disciplines to be evaluated according to their relevance, execution, and demonstrated contribution to positive change.

International Recognition for Meaningful Achievements

The Noble Impact Awards offers organizations and individuals an opportunity to gain international recognition for the impact of their work. Receiving a Noble Impact Award gives winners a recognized distinction to showcase to clients, partners, stakeholders, and the wider public, while honoring the teams behind their achievements.

Winning achievements will be featured on the Winners Gallery page. Winners will also receive digital certificates, official winner badges, and promotional resources to share their achievements.

Entries will be evaluated by an international Grand Jury Panel, with recognition presented at Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels. Outstanding Platinum winners will also be considered for the Noble Impact Honors, the program's highest annual recognition.

2027 Competition and Key Dates

Submissions for the inaugural 2027 Noble Impact Awards are now open worldwide, with multiple entry periods available throughout the competition.

Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026

Regular Deadline: December 17, 2026

Final Deadline: January 14, 2027

Results Announcement: April 16, 2027

Entrants are encouraged to submit early to benefit from preferred entry rates and sufficient time to prepare supporting materials demonstrating their achievement and measurable impact.

For entry information, categories, and submission details, visit awards.

About the Noble Impact Awards

The Noble Impact Awards is an international awards program recognizing organizations, leaders, projects, innovations, campaigns, and initiatives that create meaningful, measurable, and lasting positive impact. Through independent evaluation and international recognition, the program celebrates achievements that improve lives, strengthen communities, advance industries, and contribute to positive progress worldwide.

Jessie S.

International Awards Associate Inc

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2027 Noble Impact Awards Officially Launches in Recognizing Meaningful Positive Impact Worldwide News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc November 02, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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