Zyndio And DEXASCAN Announce Collaboration To Connect Body Composition Testing With Physician-Led Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Proposed“From Scan to Plan” model aims to link DEXA measurements, clinical evaluation and ongoing monitoring to support more informed preventive care.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DEXASCAN a global platform educating consumers of the importance of a DEXA Scan for health and wellness announces a collaboration with Zyndio, a physician-led telehealth platform focused on preventive health and longevity. Together we have developed From Scan to Plan, a model designed to connect diagnostic measurements with clinical evaluation and follow-up care.The proposed collaboration would combine access to DEXASCAN's global network of more than 450 testing locations with Zyndio's telehealth platform. The model is intended to bring DEXA body composition findings together with available laboratory results, relevant biomarkers and supported health information for review by licensed medical providers.Turning Measurements Into Clinical ContextDEXA assessments can measure body fat percentage, lean mass and regional body composition and, where available, estimate visceral fat. Follow-up measurements may help clinicians evaluate body composition changes over time, alongside other relevant clinical information.“Healthcare has become excellent at generating data, but patients often struggle to understand what that information means and what to do next,” said Brett Hudson, Founder and CEO of Zyndio.“Our vision is to connect measurement with meaningful clinical action. From Scan to Plan is about helping patients and their physicians turn disconnected health information into a more informed, continuous care experience.”“A DEXA scan gives people a clear picture of what their body is made of: fat, lean mass and bone. For years, the first question we've heard after a scan is, 'Now what?' This collaboration is designed to answer it,” said Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXASCAN.“The goal is that someone can establish their baseline at a location near them, have a licensed physician help turn those numbers into a plan, and then come back to measure whether it's working.”Potential Application in GLP-1 CareAn anticipated application is monitoring body composition in patients receiving GLP-1 treatment under appropriate medical supervision. Unlike body weight alone, DEXA measurements can help distinguish changes in fat mass and lean mass. The proposed patient journey includes an initial assessment, physician-led evaluation, monitoring and repeat scans at clinically appropriate intervals. Zyndio is exploring milestones of approximately 90, 180 and 365 days, subject to clinical needs and implementation planning.Connecting Health InformationZyndio is developing an ecosystem intended to connect diagnostic findings, laboratory biomarkers, supported wearable data and clinical care.“Healthcare doesn't have a shortage of data. It has a shortage of connections between the dots,” said Matthew Trainer, Chief Technology Officer of Zyndio.“A scan tells you where you are. Connecting those dots helps show where to go next. That's what we are building our AI-native platform to do.”The companies plan to develop an implementation framework covering patient engagement, information exchange and clinical coordination. The proposed integrations and care pathways are not being announced as operational.About DEXASCANDEXASCAN connects consumers with providers offering DEXA body composition testing through a nationwide network. Depending on location, services may include body composition DEXA, bone density testing, resting metabolic rate testing and VO2 max assessment. DEXASCAN

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Zyndio and DEXASCAN Announce Collaboration to Connect Body Composition Testing With Physician-Led Care News Provided By DEXA Plus November 02, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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