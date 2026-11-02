Riemann Computing Launches 'My Name Is Riemann' Prerelease While Currently Fundraising On Wefunder

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Riemann Computing is pursuing an ecosystem that combines publicly accessible AI projects with proprietary enterprise technologies.

- Andrew Magdy Kamal

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riemann Computing, a technology company focused on data compression and computing infrastructure, is advancing an ambitious goal: making AI development accessible beyond large technology companies. Currently fundraising on Wefunder, the company is pursuing an ecosystem that combines publicly accessible AI projects with proprietary enterprise technologies.

Led by founder Andrew Magdy Kamal, Riemann Computing aims to expand who can build, train and customize AI-not merely who can use it. Through its OpenPeer AI initiative, the company is exploring decentralized infrastructure and alternative training approaches intended to give individual developers, researchers and smaller organizations greater opportunities to participate.

A central example is the“My Name is Riemann” prerelease language model with approximately 13.1 billion parameters. Developed from published OpenPeerLLM weights through staged model growth, the project uses the OpenPeer-AI-NTK-Trainer to explore a more resource-conscious approach to continued model development.

According to company-provided figures, the project used approximately $3,000 worth of local hardware during its initial training phase, followed by roughly $640 in cloud computing. The company reports that those subsequent stages ran on a DigitalOcean node equipped with eight AMD MI325X GPUs for 21 node-hours, equivalent to 168 GPU-hours.

These figures describe reported hardware and cloud resources, not a comprehensive accounting of labor, research, data preparation or prior model development. The prerelease is an early demonstration rather than a production-ready chatbot or evidence of performance equivalent to leading frontier models. Riemann Computing intends it to provide a foundation for further training, experimentation and application development.

That vision extends beyond AI models. Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Stark Drones Corporation, Riemann Computing develops technologies spanning data compression, computing and decentralized infrastructure. Alongside its accessible AI projects, the company plans to commercialize and sell proprietary codecs, enterprise models and systems.

By connecting infrastructure efficiency with broader developer participation, Riemann Computing hopes to help creators play a larger role in shaping AI's future.

Prospective supporters can review the company's fundraising campaign at , including offering terms and risk disclosures. Developers can explore its published projects and follow updates at . As always, none of this is investment or financial advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Andrew Kamal

Riemann Computing Inc.

+1 248-238-8245

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Riemann Computing Launches 'My Name is Riemann' Prerelease While Currently Fundraising on Wefunder News Provided By Riemann Computing Inc. November 02, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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