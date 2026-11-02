Kentucky Hemp Pioneer Warns 2018 Loophole Fallout Threatens Original CBD Industry

Bill Polyniak, founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company and Bluegrass Hemp Oil, inside a Kentucky greenhouse filled with hemp plants grown for full-spectrum CBD production in 2015.

Kentucky Cannabis Company's closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction equipment, used in processing cannabinoid-rich hemp flower into full-spectrum hemp extracts.

Kentucky Cannabis Company's laboratory quality-control process supports the development of consistently manufactured, plant-derived full-spectrum hemp extracts.

Founded under the 2014 Farm Bill, Kentucky Cannabis Company warns that restrictions targeting intoxicating hemp products could also eliminate traditional CBD.

- Bill Polyniak, Founder, Kentucky Cannabis CompanyMIDWAY, KY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIDWAY, KY - October 29, 2026 - Kentucky Cannabis Company (KCC), established during Kentucky's original industrial hemp research program in 2014, is warning that federal legislation intended to address intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids could also eliminate traditional, non-intoxicating full-spectrum CBD formulations that helped establish America's modern hemp industry.With major federal hemp restrictions scheduled to take effect November 12 and December 11, 2026, KCC founder Bill Polyniak believes lawmakers should distinguish the industry built around naturally occurring hemp cannabinoids from the commercially manufactured intoxicants that expanded following the 2018 Farm Bill.THE HEMP INDUSTRY EXISTED BEFORE THE 2018 LOOPHOLEThe Agricultural Act of 2014 authorized state departments of agriculture and eligible research institutions to cultivate industrial hemp through regulated pilot programs.Kentucky Cannabis Company participated in that early era, developing hemp cultivation, extraction, and cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities before chemically converted intoxicating cannabinoids became a significant commercial market.The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 subsequently expanded federal hemp legalization, defining hemp to include derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, and isomers while maintaining a 0.3% delta-9 THC concentration threshold.That definition created an opening for businesses to market intoxicating hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC commonly manufactured through chemical conversion of CBD.According to KCC, the resulting regulatory and consumer-safety problems should not be attributed indiscriminately to the original full-spectrum hemp industry.THE FDA DOCUMENTED THE CONSEQUENCESThe problems associated with the expanding intoxicating cannabinoid market became a documented public-health concern.According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency received 104 adverse-event reports involving delta-8 THC products between December 1, 2020, and February 28, 2022.Of those reports, 55% involved medical intervention or hospital admission. Reported effects included hallucinations, vomiting, anxiety, confusion, and loss of consciousness.National poison control centers also received 2,362 delta-8 THC exposure reports between January 2021 and February 2022, including exposures involving children.The FDA has additionally warned about potentially harmful chemical byproducts associated with some cannabinoid conversion methods and inadequate manufacturing controls.These documented concerns demonstrate why intoxicating cannabinoid products warrant appropriate safety oversight. They do not, however, establish that all naturally extracted full-spectrum hemp products present the same risks.NATURAL FULL-SPECTRUM EXTRACTS ARE NOT CHEMICALLY CONVERTED INTOXICANTSTraditional full-spectrum hemp extracts preserve multiple cannabinoids produced by the plant, including CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBC, and potentially naturally occurring trace THC.Some intoxicating hemp-derived products follow a different manufacturing pathway, using isolated CBD as a starting material for chemical conversion into other cannabinoids.Both manufacturing approaches require appropriate safety testing, but differences in cannabinoid composition, processing methods, intended effects, and potential impurities are relevant to regulation.KCC believes policymakers should recognize these distinctions rather than impose restrictions that may eliminate traditional full-spectrum CBD formulations alongside products manufactured to produce intoxication.FEDERAL RESTRICTIONS NOW THREATEN TRADITIONAL FULL-SPECTRUM CBDFederal hemp-definition amendments enacted in 2025 and modified in September 2026 establish two important implementation dates.Certain provisions excluding cannabinoids that cannot naturally be produced by the cannabis plant are scheduled for November 12, 2026.Broader restrictions are scheduled for December 11, including a threshold excluding finished hemp cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of combined total THC and certain similarly acting cannabinoids per container.That restriction applies to the entire container, not an individual serving.Consequently, traditional full-spectrum CBD oil containing naturally occurring trace THC could exceed the federal threshold even when it is not intended or marketed as an intoxicating product.In an October 28, 2026, legal analysis, the Congressional Research Service also reported that the FDA had not yet published the cannabinoid classification lists and container guidance required by the legislation.This creates additional uncertainty for manufacturers preparing for implementation.A MORE TARGETED SOLUTION: CLOSE THE LOOPHOLE, PROTECT NATURAL HEMPKentucky Cannabis Company believes there is a more precise approach to addressing the problems that followed the 2018 Farm Bill.Rather than eliminating traditional full-spectrum CBD formulations, lawmakers should focus on closing regulatory pathways that allow chemically converted intoxicants to be manufactured and marketed without appropriate safeguards.KCC supports clear distinctions between naturally extracted hemp cannabinoids, isolated cannabinoids, and cannabinoids produced through chemical conversion.The company also supports transparent manufacturing practices, accurate labeling, contaminant testing, and appropriate restrictions on intoxicating cannabinoid products.CBD isolate itself is not inherently unsafe and has legitimate applications. However, using isolated CBD as a starting material to manufacture intoxicating cannabinoids raises different regulatory questions from directly extracting the cannabinoid profile naturally produced by hemp.KCC maintains that lawmakers can address these concerns without imposing a blanket container-level THC restriction that may exclude traditional, non-intoxicating full-spectrum extracts.KENTUCKY'S ORIGINAL HEMP INDUSTRY DESERVES PROTECTIONPolyniak founded Kentucky Cannabis Company in 2014 after his family's experience navigating his son's severe epilepsy motivated his pursuit of consistently manufactured, plant-derived cannabinoid formulations.Over more than a decade, the company developed operations encompassing hemp genetics, cultivation, extraction, formulation, and analytical testing.That experience predates the commercial expansion of chemically converted hemp intoxicants."We built this industry around cannabinoids grown by the plant. We should not lose traditional full-spectrum CBD because others exploited the 2018 loophole," said Polyniak.With the December 11 deadline approaching, KCC urges policymakers to distinguish chemically converted intoxicants from traditional plant-derived full-spectrum hemp extracts.The company believes targeted regulation and appropriate safety standards can address the problems associated with intoxicating products without unnecessarily eliminating naturally occurring full-spectrum formulations.ABOUT KENTUCKY CANNABIS COMPANYFounded in 2014, Kentucky Cannabis Company is a Kentucky-based hemp cultivator, processor, and manufacturer operating the Bluegrass Hemp Oil consumer brand.The company specializes in naturally extracted full-spectrum hemp formulations, with vertically integrated operations involving cultivation, extraction, analytical testing, and manufacturing.Website:MEDIA CONTACTBill PolyniakFounder, Kentucky Cannabis CompanyMidway, Kentucky...859-963-3550

William Polyniak

Kentucky Cannabis Company

+1 859-963-3550

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Kentucky Hemp Pioneer Warns 2018 Loophole Fallout Threatens Original CBD Industry News Provided By Kentucky Cannabis Company November 02, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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