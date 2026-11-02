Billings Founder Takes Resilient Stories On The Road To Bring Storytelling Workshops To Communities Across The U.S.

Danielle Dahl, Founder & CEO

Danielle Dahl launches an RV-based expansion tour for Resilient Stories and Spark to Heal while pursuing a national 1 Million Cups presentation milestone.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began in Billings as a website for sharing real stories of resilience is officially hitting the road.Danielle Dahl, founder and CEO of Resilient Stories, has launched a national RV tour designed to bring the organization's storytelling workshops, community events, and Spark to HealTM symposium model into communities across the United States.Dahl and her husband recently left Billings in a 32-foot RV, beginning a journey centered on speaking engagements, entrepreneurial communities, story collection, and building relationships with people interested in hosting Resilient Stories experiences in their own cities.“The RV is really just how we're getting there,” Dahl said.“The bigger question is what happens when Resilient Stories stops belonging to one zip code. Can we help people in other communities create the same kinds of spaces for storytelling, creativity, reflection, and connection that we've been building in Billings?”Resilient Stories began as a platform for people to share personal experiences involving grief, relationships, trauma, identity, illness, adversity, and everyday resilience. It has since expanded into the Voices of Resilience anthology series, creative wellness workshops, community events, speaking programs, and Spark to Heal, a full-day storytelling symposium built around lived experience and connection.The next stage includes a licensing program that allows approved hosts to bring Resilient Stories workshops into their own communities, along with plans to expand Spark to Heal beyond Montana.“I don't want Resilient Stories to grow simply by making my calendar impossible,” Dahl said.“I want to meet people who already care about connection in their communities and give them something meaningful they can build with.”A 1 Million Cups Journey Across AmericaThe tour is also connected to Dahl's involvement with 1 Million Cups, a national entrepreneurial community where founders present their businesses, receive feedback, and connect with local ecosystems.Dahl plans to present Resilient Stories in as many 1 Million Cups communities as possible while traveling. She hopes to eventually surpass the current record for the presenter who has presented in the most communities, while using each stop to learn from the people Resilient Stories hopes to serve.“Beating a record would be fun, and I am absolutely competitive enough to try,” Dahl said.“But the bigger opportunity is what happens along the way. Every room is filled with people who understand their own community better than I ever could.”Looking for the Stories Between the StopsAs the tour continues, Resilient Stories will also seek people willing to share personal stories through interviews, written contributions, future anthology projects, and other storytelling opportunities.Dahl is documenting RV life through the social series Tales From the RV, while Miles Between Stories will highlight the people, stories, partnerships, and future Resilient Stories hosts discovered along the way.The long-term vision is a network of locally led Resilient Stories experiences connected by the belief that people deserve places where they can be seen, heard, and understood.“I spent years wondering whether Resilient Stories could become as big as I imagined it,” Dahl said.“Eventually, I realized the only way to find out was to go.”Communities, organizations, potential workshop hosts, storytellers, sponsors, and media interested in connecting with Resilient Stories during the tour can visit ResilientStories. Dahl will be starting in Texas as of now and will be there until April.About Resilient StoriesResilient Stories is a creative storytelling and wellness platform founded by Danielle Dahl in Billings, Montana. Through personal narratives, books, workshops, community events, speaking programs, and Spark to Heal, Resilient Stories creates spaces for honesty, creativity, resilience, and connection.

Danielle N Dahl

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Billings Founder Takes Resilient Stories on the Road to Bring Storytelling Workshops to Communities Across the U.S. News Provided By Resilient Stories November 02, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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