Lyca Mobile Slashes The Price Of Its Top-Selling International Plan By 78%

Lyca Mobile cuts its $23 Unlimited International Plan by 78%, offering unlimited calls, texts, 8GB data and hotspot for just $5.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- You can now get the $23 Unlimited International Plan for just $5!

Lyca Mobile, a major player in the MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) space, is quite popular in the US for its budget-friendly range of mobile plans, both monthly and long-term.

Now, the prepaid mobile plan provider has reduced the price of one of its best-selling plans, the $23 Unlimited International Plan.

Instead of the usual $23 for 30 days, customers will only have to pay the promotional price of $5 after a discount of 78%. The discount is valid for the first 30 days.

Here are the benefits of the $23 Unlimited International Plan from Lyca Mobile:

8 GB high-speed data

Unlimited nationwide talk and text

Unlimited international talk and text

8 GB hotspot data

$5 bonus international roaming credit

The unlimited benefits included in the plan are subject to fair usage policies. Customers are required to review them before purchase.

The combination of a generous high-speed data allowance and local and international benefits at a competitive price makes the $23 Unlimited International Plan a smart option. The addition of built-in extras, like the dedicated hotspot data and free bonus roaming credit, makes this prepaid plan excellent value for money.

The discounted price is going to help a wide range of people, from immigrants who are looking for a cost-effective prepaid plan with international benefits to existing US residents hunting for a mobile plan under $10.

The 8 GB of high-speed data included will meet the daily needs of the average internet user in the USA. The unlimited international minutes and texts can be used in 100 countries around the world. Refer to the plan's product page for more information on the complete list of supported countries.

Other details of the plan remain unchanged. Like other plans in its portfolio, customers have the option to choose a physical SIM card or an eSIM with this plan. Customers are advised to check device compatibility when opting for an eSIM.

This plan also enables customers to move to Lyca Mobile without changing their number. The switch is simple and can be done from the customer's home.

The Lyca Mobile line-up's policy of no credit check and no contract applies to this plan as well. Since Lyca Mobile works on a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)/BYOP (Bring Your Own Phone) model, customers are expected to have a compatible device when purchasing the plan.

Buy the $23 Unlimited International Plan at the promotional price here:

Browse more Lyca Mobile plans here: #best-value

Visit the official Lyca Mobile website for more information:

About Lyca Mobile US

Lyca Mobile US is a mobile virtual network operator providing prepaid telecommunications services across the United States. The company offers a range of contract-free mobile plans that include data, voice, and messaging services, along with international calling options. Lyca Mobile US focuses on delivering accessible and flexible mobile solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse user segments, including individuals with cross-border communication requirements.

Jason Henry

Lyca Mobile USA

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Lyca Mobile Slashes the Price of Its Top-Selling International Plan by 78% News Provided By Lyca Mobile Australia November 02, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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