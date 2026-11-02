Altibox And KAON Launch Next-Generation Android TV Set-Top Box For Norwegian Households

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New high-performance box brings Google Android TV, thousands of streaming apps, and a sleek, sustainable design to the Altibox platform

STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altibox, in partnership with KAON, has launched a next-generation set-top box (STB) to the Norwegian market, combining advanced technology, eco-friendly design, and an enhanced entertainment experience for households across the country. Delivered over the Altibox fibre platform, the new box marks a significant step in Altibox and their partners ambition to give customers a modern, future-ready TV and streaming experience.With KAON delivering the high-performance STB running Android TV, the new box sets a fresh benchmark for home entertainment on the Altibox platform. The compact, lightweight device pairs a sleek Nordic design with a strong focus on sustainability, using recyclable and eco-friendly materials and components to keep its environmental footprint to a minimum.Powered by a high-performing Amlogic chipset with Dolby Vision support, the box delivers stunning picture quality and smooth, responsive navigation. Running on Android TV, it provides access to tens of thousands of applications, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and all locally relevant video services - all alongside the Altibox TV experience customers already know. A hardware boost of 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures faster performance, greater capacity, and headroom for new features well into the future.“We are proud to provide the hardware and software platform that powers Altibox' new set-top box. This collaboration reflects KAON's commitment to enabling operators to deliver superior customer experiences while meeting growing expectations for sustainability and design,” said Jens Gabrielsson, Head of European Sales & VP Sales Nordics, KAON.For Altibox, the launch underlines a long-term strategy of pairing its market-leading Altibox fibre network with best-in-class in-home devices, ensuring customers benefit from an entertainment experience that keeps pace with a rapidly changing streaming landscape.“Our customers expect the very best of both streaming and traditional television in one place. Working with KAON, we are giving them a powerful, elegant, and sustainable device that brings all of it together seamlessly on the Altibox platform, with plenty of room to grow.” said Julia Knudsen, Head of Altibox.The new set-top box is being rolled out to Altibox users across Norway, forming the baseline for future feature introductions and long-term service development on the platform.About KAONKAON is a global technology leader delivering end-to-end solutions for pay-TV, broadband, and connected home services. Headquartered in South Korea, KAON has supplied reliable, scalable, and revenue-generating solutions to service providers worldwide for decades. KAON enables a hyper-connected future through a comprehensive portfolio spanning hardware, platforms, and services. Leveraging deep industry expertise and continuous innovation, KAON supports operators across diverse video and broadband environments, helping them enhance service quality and operational efficiency. KAON remains committed to sustainable and responsible product development, with a focus on long-term reliability, energy efficiency, and eco-conscious design.For more information, visitMedia contact, KAONWonseok Chu, Marketing Manager,..., +82 1071071463About AltiboxAltibox is part of Lyse, a Norwegian energy and telecommunications group headquartered in Stavanger. Through the Altibox brand, Lyse delivers fibre-based broadband, TV, and digital services to households across Norway via a partner network of local operators, making Altibox the country's leading provider of fibre connectivity and home entertainment. Altibox is focused on giving customers fast, reliable connectivity together with a modern, flexible entertainment experience that combines streaming and traditional television.For more information, visitMedia contact, AltiboxAndreas Veggeland, Head of Communications,..., +47 98296708

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Altibox and KAON launch next-generation Android TV set-top box for Norwegian households News Provided By KAON Group November 02, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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