Corifact Market Industry Forecast Improves Driven By Increasing Global Demand

Corifact Market

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The Business Research Company's Corifact Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Corifact market is experiencing significant attention due to its crucial role in managing bleeding disorders and surgical bleeding. As medical advancements and demographic changes continue to evolve, the demand for effective fibrinogen concentrates like Corifact is set to rise. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and major trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Corifact Market

The expansion seen in the Corifact market during the past years can be linked to better recognition of fibrinogen deficiency, improvements in trauma care, enhanced surgical bleeding management protocols, approvals for plasma-derived therapies, and increased hospital adoption. Looking ahead, growth is expected to be driven by a rise in emergency surgeries, the needs of an aging population, expanding trauma centers, improved coagulation diagnostic methods, and a growing demand for quick-acting hemostatic agents. Key trends likely to influence the market include greater usage of fibrinogen concentrates, a focus on rapid bleeding control, expansion in trauma and surgical care, increased hospital-based hemostasis management, and wider adoption in treating liver disease.

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Understanding Corifact and Its Medical Importance

Corifact is a fibrinogen concentrate used primarily to control bleeding in patients with low fibrinogen levels or fibrinogen deficiency, conditions often seen in trauma, surgical procedures, and liver disease. By supplying fibrinogen, a vital protein for blood clot formation, Corifact supports the body's natural clotting mechanism and helps prevent excessive bleeding, making it an essential treatment option in critical care settings.

Rising Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main factors propelling the Corifact market is the increasing rate of bleeding disorders worldwide. These conditions hinder the blood's ability to clot properly, leading to prolonged or excessive bleeding. The rise in these disorders is linked to improved diagnostic capabilities, enhanced awareness, advancements in genetic testing, changing lifestyles, and the presence of underlying health conditions. Corifact addresses bleeding issues caused by factor XIII deficiency by replacing the missing clotting factor, thereby promoting stable blood clot formation and reducing bleeding complications. For example, a UK report from December 2023 by the United Kingdom Haemophilia Centre Doctors' Organisation documented thousands of patients living with haemophilia A and B and related clotting factor deficiencies, highlighting a clear demand for effective treatments like Corifact.

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Impact of Growing Demand for Biological Products on the Corifact Market

Another important driver of the Corifact market is the rising demand for biological products-complex pharmaceuticals derived from living organisms used to diagnose, prevent, and treat various diseases. This increase is fueled by environmental concerns, greater consumer awareness, and the need for sustainable, effective alternatives to synthetic drugs. Corifact supports the biological product sector by enhancing product stability, bioavailability, and efficacy through innovative formulation and delivery methods. For instance, a 2025 report by the US Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation detailed how biosimilar revenues vary greatly but also highlighted regulatory changes that could lower development costs and boost lifetime revenues significantly, reinforcing the market's growth potential.

Surge in Surgical Procedures Driving Corifact Market Expansion

The growing number of surgical interventions is also a vital factor in the Corifact market's growth. Surgical procedures, performed to treat injuries, diseases, or abnormalities, are increasing due to an aging global population and advances in minimally invasive techniques that make surgery safer and more accessible. Corifact plays a key role in surgeries by preventing excessive bleeding in patients with congenital factor XIII deficiency, aiding clot stability and wound healing. For example, data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in June 2024 showed that minimally invasive procedures grew by 7 percent in 2023, outpacing traditional surgery growth and reflecting a higher demand for supportive treatments like Corifact.

Fastest Growing Regions in the Corifact Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global Corifact market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on growth opportunities.

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Corifact Market Industry Forecast Improves Driven by Increasing Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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