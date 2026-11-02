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Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) Market Analysis Report Examining Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) market is gaining significant attention due to its critical role in treating respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) among premature infants. As neonatal care advances and awareness around early intervention grows, this market is set for steady expansion. Let's explore its growth patterns, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this essential medical therapy.

Growth Trajectory and Market Size of Curosurf (Poractant Alfa)

Historically, the Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) market has expanded primarily due to a high rate of preterm births, proven effectiveness in RDS treatment, widespread adoption within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), clinical guidelines endorsing surfactant therapy, and a decline in neonatal mortality rates. Moving forward, this growth is expected to continue, fueled by an increase in premature births worldwide, the enlargement of NICU facilities, enhanced access to neonatal healthcare, greater awareness about the benefits of early RDS intervention, and continued clinical support for the therapy. Key trends anticipated during this period include growing utilization in NICUs, rising preference for synthetic surfactants, stronger emphasis on managing preterm births, standardization of RDS treatment protocols, and expansion of hospital-based neonatal treatments.

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Understanding What Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) Is

Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) is a synthetic pulmonary surfactant designed primarily to prevent and treat respiratory distress syndrome in preterm newborns. It mimics a natural lung substance that reduces surface tension, which helps keep the alveoli-the tiny air sacs in the lungs-open and functional. This surfactant replacement therapy plays a vital role in improving lung performance and supporting breathing in vulnerable infants.

Increasing Respiratory Disorders as a Growth Catalyst

The rising occurrence of respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer is expected to boost the Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) market. These respiratory disorders impair lung function and breathing, and their prevalence is increasing due to factors like worsening air pollution and an aging population, which is more susceptible to such diseases. Poractant alfa helps treat neonatal RDS by enhancing lung function and easing breathing in premature babies through endotracheal administration. For example, the National Library of Medicine highlighted in December 2023 that COPD cases among individuals aged 25 and above are projected to increase by 23% by 2050, nearing 600 million cases globally. This growing burden of respiratory illnesses is a key driver for market expansion.

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Premature Births Propel the Demand for Curosurf (Poractant Alfa)

Another significant factor contributing to the market's growth is the rising number of premature births, defined as babies born before 37 weeks of gestation. The increase in preterm deliveries is linked to factors such as older maternal age and the higher use of assisted reproductive technologies, which often result in multiple pregnancies. Poractant alfa is used extensively to treat these premature infants suffering from respiratory distress syndrome by reducing lung surface tension, keeping their lungs open, and enhancing oxygen transfer. For instance, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics in July 2025, England and Wales saw 594,677 live births in 2024, marking a 0.6% increase (3,605 more births) from 2023's total of 591,072. This upward trend in premature births directly supports growth in the Curosurf market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) market, benefiting from well-established healthcare infrastructure and widespread clinical adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness about neonatal care. Other regions included in the market analysis are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

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Curosurf (Poractant Alfa) Market Analysis Report Examining Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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