Congress And Rahul Gandhi Plotting Against The Constitution: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of orchestrating an international conspiracy to bring about a "regime change" and undermine the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a Save Democracy and Constitution rally, CM Fadnavis stated that the country wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm and that the ruling alliance has taken to the streets to protect democracy.

"This fight is not against Modi, the BJP, or the NDA; it is a hidden war. As long as the sun and the moon exist, the Constitution must remain, regardless of differences in ideology. Join us in this battle," the Chief Minister urged.

Accusing the Congress of trying to establish an "ultra-leftist system," he remarked, "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has taught us how to protect democracy, but Rahul Gandhi wants to build an ultra-leftist setup."

Targeting Rahul Gandhi directly over his lineage and political standing, CM Fadnavis said, "This is India, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is here. Your grandmother [Indira Gandhi] tried; she was strong and a leader, but she couldn't destroy it. Who are you, Rahul Gandhi?"

He emphasised that the ongoing battle is not for the BJP, but for the safeguarding of the nation's Constitution, calling on citizens to resolve not to stop until the current crisis is averted.

CM Fadnavis alleged that Congress and its associates are organising daily protests under an international conspiracy to alter India's Constitution and dismantle constitutional frameworks.

"Political restructuring to change the Constitution and overhaul all national institutions is what they call 'regime change,'" he said.

Citing examples of neighbouring countries, the Chief Minister noted, "Regime changes and constitutional alterations took place in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. When asked four times, they openly admitted they want a regime change. Even Uddhav Thackeray-whether he understands the meaning or not-also spoke of regime change. As long as there is a drop of blood in our veins, we will not let regime change happen. We will not allow a crisis on democracy or permit the Constitution to be tampered with."

CM Fadnavis accused Congress of repeatedly trampling upon democracy and the Constitution. Recalling the Emergency era, he mentioned that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election was declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

"She could remain Prime Minister, but she could not speak or vote in the Lok Sabha. Yet, backed by brute majority, the Congress party claimed that the Prime Minister is above the Constitution."

He further claimed that Congress diluted fundamental rights in 1976 by freezing them and barring citizens from approaching the Supreme Court. It was only in 1977, under Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, that constitutional amendments brought the Prime Minister under the purview of the Constitution and restored fundamental rights, he added.

"Their intentions are not new; they have meddled with the Constitution multiple times. Now, Indira Gandhi's grandson has resumed that very work. It is old wine in a new bottle," CM Fadnavis quipped.

Taking a strong stance on the red-colored booklets displayed by the opposition, CM Fadnavis said, "They carry a red Constitution; we have only known the blue one. That red book is the same one used to trigger regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, and to create anarchy in France and Denmark. They show a book of the Constitution, but there is nothing inside it."

CM Fadnavis also criticised attacks on constitutional institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), election commissions, and the Supreme Court, stating that staging marches against these institutions instead of seeking legal recourse is unprecedented in the country.

Expressing dismay over the silence of intellectuals, he remarked, "It is surprising that intellectuals have nothing to say. What kind of intellectuals are these? They are commercial, constantly crying that 'democracy is in danger' and chattering against PM Modi."

He concluded by alleging that their ultimate attempt is to dismantle the Constitution if institutions fail to rule in their favour.