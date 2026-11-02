Delhi L-G Inspects DDA's Narela Flats, Land For Education Hub

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman T.S. Sandhu on Monday visited Narela to inspect the housing authority's flats and other facilities in the neighbourhood.

In a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Visited Narela to review key development initiatives being undertaken by @official_dda.”

“Inspected DDA's ready-to-move flats, reaffirming our commitment to providing quality, affordable housing in Delhi. Also reviewed land allotted to State universities in Sectors G7/G8 for an integrated education hub, and the preparedness of Sector 8B (Zone P-II) - the first sector under the Land Pooling Policy,” wrote Sandhu.

“These initiatives will drive planned, sustainable growth and strengthen Narela's role in shaping a #ViksitDilli,” said Sandhu.

Earlier, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) received an overwhelming public response to its housing scheme offering over 2,500 LIG flats in Narela.

Buoyed by the enthusiastic response from home buyers, the DDA decided to offer 1,648 additional LIG flats in Narela under the Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026 from October 29, an official said.

Additional flats in Pocket 1, Sectors G2–G6, Narela, were offered at a flat 25 per cent discount, at approximately Rs 14.95 lakh per flat, the official said.

Online booking for this lot of flats commenced on October 29 at noon through DDA's Awaas Portal, a statement said.

The earlier offering under the scheme witnessed tremendous public interest, with the flats being booked within two hours of the commencement of booking. This strong demand reflects the growing confidence of homebuyers in DDA's affordable housing initiatives.

Launched under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and DDA Chairman T.S. Sandhu, the scheme reaffirms DDA's commitment to providing quality and planned housing opportunities to citizens, said the statement.

The additional flats located in Pocket 1, Sectors G2–G6, Narela, have an approximate plinth area of 49.90 square metres each, including common areas. The flats will be allotted on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis, the DDA said.

Narela is emerging as a promising residential destination, supported by planned urban infrastructure and improving connectivity.

Key transport infrastructure includes the upcoming Delhi Metro station on the Rithala–Narela–Kundli corridor, a proposed Narela Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, and road connectivity through Urban Extension Road (UER)-I, UER-II and GT Karnal Road, the statement said.

The area is also set to benefit from an upcoming Education Hub in Sectors G2–G6, where land has been allotted to multiple universities, the statement said.

Sports infrastructure includes the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7 and a proposed Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium. Planned green spaces and civic amenities further enhance the area's long-term residential potential, said the DDA.